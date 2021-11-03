Surgeon Glove Market is Going to Boom with Cardinal Health, Ansell Healthcare, Kossan, Semperit

Acetone manufacturers are displaying increased interest in Bisphenol-A production owing to growing requirement for polycarbonate materials. Future Market Insights, Dubai: Strong demand from multiple end use industries including personal care, coatings & adhesives, electronics, agriculture chemicals & paints, construction pharmaceuticals, and automotive sectors is a key factor generating growth in the acetone industry. The acetone market is estimated to reflect a steady rate of 5% CAGR for the duration of the assessment period from 2021 to 2031. Significant scope of use, and favorable chemical characteristics such as miscibility in water, and a low boiling point will influence developments in end use industries throughout the coming decade. Demand for methyl methacrylate in the consumer electronics sector is a major contributor to long-term growth prospects.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO