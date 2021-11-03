Occupancy Sensor Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

The Bisphenol –A segment is projected to account for a revenue share approaching half of the end use segment at the end of 2017. The Bisphenol – A segment is estimated to grow to a value of just under US$ 8.5 billion at the end of the forecast period, making it large enough for all key stakeholders in the phenol market. The increased demand and capacity of Bisphenol – A should result in a strong demand for phenol products in the APEJ region. The demand for Bisphenol – A is linked to that of polycarbonate. A rise in polycarbonate demand directly benefits that of Bisphenol – A.

