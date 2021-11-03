Lecture Capture Systems Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Kaltura, Echo360, Panopto

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "SOC as a Service Market - Global Research Report 2021-2027". SOC as a service Market is valued approximately USD 4.71 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 28.6 % over the forecast period 2021-2027. SOC or Security Operation Centre functions within an organization employing people, processes and technology to monitor security posture while detecting, preventing, analyzing and responding to cyber security incidents. Growing trend of WFH increasing cyber attacks has led the adoption of soc AS Service Market across the forecast period. For Instance, in 2020, a major cyber attack by a group backed by a foreign government penetrated thousands of organsations globally including multiple parts of US federal government leading to a series of data breaches , .(Increasing venture capital funding) However, lack of trust among enterprises to allow full control of system architecture to SOC as a service provider impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, with the increasing mandate to follow regulatory and data protective directives for cyber defence, has led the adoption & demand for SOC as a service market is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO