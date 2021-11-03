The Intubation Market To Prove Its Servility To Technological Advancements

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Diabetic socks Market - Global Research Report 2021-2027". Diabetic socks market is valued at approximately USD 207.7 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Diabetes is a syndrome that occurs when nerves are destroyed as a result of high blood sugar levels. It begins with a loss of sensation in the feet and legs and can progress to foot ulcers. According to the American Diabetes Association, around 50 percent of persons with type 2 diabetes and 20% of people with type 1 diabetes have experienced nerve damage. Diabetic socks provide needed support and modest compression to the legs and feet, making them a preventative measure. During the forecast period, rising awareness of the benefits of these socks is likely to increase demand. The market is likely to be driven by an increase in the number of diabetic patients around the world. According to Diabetes UK, about 415 million people worldwide had diabetes in 2019, accounting for 1 in 11 of the world's adult population. By 2040, the number of people living with diabetes in the world is predicted to climb to 642 million.

