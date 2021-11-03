Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt men’s basketball player Ithiel Horton has been suspended indefinitely after an arrest on the South Side over the weekend. The university announced the suspension on Monday, two days after Horton was arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting a Pittsburgh police officer. “Due to the nature of the incident involving Horton, he is suspended automatically from practice and competition privileges until the legal process has been completed to the satisfaction of the University,” a release from Pitt said. According to police paperwork, the 21-year-old was arrested early Saturday morning after an altercation with an officer on Pittsburgh’s South Side. Police say officers were called out to the 1700 block of East Carson Street just after 1:00 a.m. following reports of a man who had become “extremely angry” with a tow truck driver when he learned his vehicle was being towed. According to police, Horton punched a police officer in the face and fled before being arrested. (Photo Credit: University of Pittsburgh Men’s Basketball) Horton is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Pitt opens its season Tuesday against The Citadel.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO