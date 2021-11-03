How to Watch Tony Awards 2021 Live Stream On paramount + CBS

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Friday drama trifecta all hit season highs in audience, while S.W.A.T. also landed in a three-way tie for the nightly demo win. S.W.A.T. (with 4.7 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating) and Magnum P.I. (5.4 mil/0.4) were both steady in the demo, while Blue Bloods (6.1 mil/0.4) dipped a tenth (but of course easily copped Friday’s largest audience). Tying S.W.A.T. for the demo win were ABC’s Shark Tank (3.8 mil/0.5) and Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2 mil/0.5), both of which were down a tenth. Elsewhere, NBC’s Home Sweet Home (1.3 mil/0.2) was steady, while The CW’s Nancy Drew (310K/0.0) slipped a new audience low. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO