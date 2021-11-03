CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Tony Awards 2021 Live Stream On paramount + CBS

houstonmirror.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 74th Tony awards will be held on September 26th, 2021. This article is all about the live stream of the Tony awards. Take out some time and read this to know the ways to watch the awards live stream. CBS. An American channel started as a radio network...

www.houstonmirror.com

Fast Company

This free streaming service has the local channels others lack

When the free streaming service Locast shut down last month after losing a crucial court battle with TV networks, it left millions of users without a cheap way to stream local TV channels. But Locast’s sudden collapse may have created an opportunity for LocalBTV, another service promising free streaming access...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

CBS Programming Has Been Viewed for 166 Billion Minutes Thus Far in 2021-2022 Season

Viewers have watched over 166 billion minutes of CBS programming through the first seven weeks of the 2021-2022 broadcast season, according to Nielsen total day most current data. That number covers all dayparts, with approximately 59 billion of those minutes coming from CBS primetime entertainment programming. CBS sports programming, namely the NFL on CBS, accounts for 45 billion. News content brought in 26 billion, with “60 Minutes” representing 4 billion. Late-night mainstay “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” has been viewed for 4.8 billion minutes this season thus far. Per the Nielsen data, that makes CBS the most watched broadcaster of the...
NFL
atlantanews.net

How to Watch Canelo vs Plant Free Live Streaming on Reddit

Check all options to listen or watch Canelo vs Plant live stream fight online for free on Reddit, Crackstreams, Twitch and Buffstreams below. One of the biggest bouts in MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas takes place on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Here's everything you need to know about Canelo vs. Plant live where and how to watch free from anywhere.
COMBAT SPORTS
mycentraloregon.com

Venom 2 streaming free: Where to watch Venom Let There Be Carnage Full online Movie Is it on Netflix or HBO?

Here’s options for downloading or watching Venom 2 streaming full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. Is Venom 2 available to stream? Is watching Venom 2 on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Details on how you can watch Venom 2 for free throughout the year are described below.
MOVIES
TVLine

Ratings: CBS Dramas Eye Season Highs in Audience, Nancy Drew Goes Low

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Friday drama trifecta all hit season highs in audience, while S.W.A.T. also landed in a three-way tie for the nightly demo win. S.W.A.T. (with 4.7 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating) and Magnum P.I. (5.4 mil/0.4) were both steady in the demo, while Blue Bloods (6.1 mil/0.4) dipped a tenth (but of course easily copped Friday’s largest audience). Tying S.W.A.T. for the demo win were ABC’s Shark Tank (3.8 mil/0.5) and Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2 mil/0.5), both of which were down a tenth. Elsewhere, NBC’s Home Sweet Home (1.3 mil/0.2) was steady, while The CW’s Nancy Drew (310K/0.0) slipped a new audience low. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: 9-1-1 Dips, NCIS: Hawai'i Goes Low

The ratings for Monday are in, and while many shows dipped, some of them held steady. 9-1-1 on FOX managed 4.8 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo, down a tenth to a season low. The show remains one of the highest-rated scripted dramas on broadcast, so a...
TV SERIES
TVLine

CBS Midseason Schedule: Sophia Bush vs. Chicago P.D., Celebrity Big Brother vs. Olympics, S.W.A.T. Moves and More

CBS on Wednesday revealed its midseason schedule, and it pits Sophia Bush against her former Chicago P.D. fam, moves S.W.A.T. to Sundays, starts a new Amazing Race and throws a whole lotta Celebrity Big Brother against the potentially snow-challenged Winter Olympics on NBC. In Good Sam, Bush stars as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss (played by Awake‘s Jason Isaacs) falls into a coma. But when said boss wakes up months later and demands to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical surgeon… who...
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

CBS Sets Midseason Schedule With Few Changes

CBS will introduce a handful of shows at midseason but is mostly sticking with what worked in the fall. The lone new entry for the network is Good Sam, a medical drama starring Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs. The first quarter of 2022 will also bring premieres of unscripted shows The Amazing Race and Undercover Boss, and the third Celebrity Big Brother will run on multiple nights in February as counter-programming to the Winter Olympics. SWAT, which has had a resurgence on Fridays in the fall, will move to 10 p.m. Sundays to fill the spot vacated by SEAL Team, which moved...
TV & VIDEOS
WFAA

Why Mark Harmon left 'NCIS' in middle of season

WASHINGTON — Actor Mark Harmon is exiting CBS's long-running hit drama "NCIS" after an impressive 18-year run, helping to make it TV's most watched drama series, as the Hollywood Reporter notes. Harmon, who is also an executive producer for the show, has been a huge part of its success from...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS star Gary Cole speaks out after replacing Mark Harmon as lead actor

NCIS star Gary Cole has reassured fans that he's "not trying to be" Mark Harmon as he takes over as lead on the popular crime drama. While the actor's character, former FBI officer Alden Parker, is set to be introduced as the titular team's new special agent in charge, following news of Leroy Jethro Gibbs' (Harmon) retirement to Alaska, Cole is keen for viewers to see Parker as his own person.
CELEBRITIES
outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Will Character’s Death Impact Deeks and Kensi’s Plans for a Family?

A continuing storyline through these past few NCIS: Los Angeles episodes is whether beloved couple Kensi and Deeks will start a family. But after Sunday’s episode, Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) may not want kids. And it would be for purely unselfish reasons. That’s because he saw a real reason why a couple of NCIS agents may not want to raise children. What happens if one of them died?
TV SERIES
Variety

‘NCIS’ Pays ‘In Memoriam’ Tribute to Longtime Staffer Harriet Margulies

“NCIS” paid memorial tribute to longtime staff member and audience liaison Harriet Margulies on Monday night, thanking her for 19 years of service to the show. Margulies Oct. 30 in Northridge, Calif., at age 94, according to CBS. As the audience liaison, she was the go-between Belisarius Productions and the “NCIS” fan base, answering hundreds of information requests from viewers. In earlier years of the show, she helped organize fan participation at an annual fan convention in Los Angeles, organizing a set visit for attendees. She served the same position on “Jag” and “Quantum Leap,” and as a result, many of those...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Fuming About How Tyra Banks Treated Suni Lee on Monday

Suni Lee proved just how far she’ll go to win Dancing With the Stars in her latest performance with her pro partner, Sasha Farber. The 18-year-old Olympic gymnast gave it her all last Monday, all while feeling unwell. While she gave no indication of how she was feeling during her Paso Doble performance to Queen’s "We Will Rock You," she quickly ran off stage as soon as it ended. Suni’s exit stunned the audience and judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough alike — but it was what host Tyra Banks said soon after that shocked everyone even more.
TV & VIDEOS

