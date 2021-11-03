Cutera (CUTR) Misses Q3 EPS by 14c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VIRI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.49), $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.69). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 , versus $0 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data...
Origin Materials (NASDAQ: ORGN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20, $0.26 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.06). Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $460 million as of September 30, 2021.
OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.21, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $92 million versus the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. Full Year 2021 Outlook:
Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ: INSE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.30, $0.22 better than the analyst estimate of $0.08. Revenue for the quarter came in at $77.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $68.48 million.
Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ: DBGI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.76). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.2 million. GUIDANCE:. Digital Brands Group sees FY2021 revenue of $37.5-42.5 billion.
United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.33), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.28). Revenue for the quarter came in at $162.74 million versus the consensus estimate of $170.37 million.
Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: MITO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.01), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.02).
YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.64, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $362.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $356.74 million.
NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) reported Q3 EPS of $1.68, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $1.58. Revenue for the quarter came in at $494 million versus the consensus estimate of $465.75 million. GUIDANCE:. NICE sees FY2021 EPS of $6.43-$6.53, versus the consensus of $6.37. NICE sees FY2021 revenue of $1.899-1.909
Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.21), $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.42). Revenue for the quarter came in at $321 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.19 million.
Apyx Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: APYX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.12), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $10.2 million.
Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $50.3.
WM Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $50.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $51.66 million.
PGT, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $300 million versus the consensus estimate of $297.33 million. GUIDANCE:. PGT, Inc. sees FY2021 revenue of $1.1-1.2 billion, versus the consensus of $1.15 billion.
Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $95.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $93.74 million. GUIDANCE:. Jamf Holding Corp.
Dillard's (NYSE: DDS) reported Q3 EPS of $9.81, $4.29 better than the analyst estimate of $5.52. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.48 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion.
Fiesta Restaurant (NASDAQ: FRGI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.11 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $88.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $88.02 million.
Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, versus $0.04 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $27.1 million, versus $16.1 million reported last year.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.38, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.21. Revenue for the quarter came in at $30.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. GUIDANCE:. Co-Diagnostics sees FY2021 EPS
Impac Mortage Holdings (NYSE: IMH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.04, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $19.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $10.98 million.
