BOSTON (CBS) — The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. The team has had four players test positive this week, including running back Nick Chubb, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Four #Browns players have now tested positive for COVID-19 in the past couple days, including three running backs: Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton and John Kelly. The only healthy RB currently on the active roster is D’Ernest Johnson. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 9, 2021 ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that Chubb and Demetric Felton are both vaccinated, which raises their chances of playing this weekend. (Unvaccinated players must missa minimum of 10...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO