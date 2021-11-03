CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qorvo (QRVO) Acquires United Silicon Carbid

 9 days ago

Qorvo® (Nasdaq: QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, announced today that it has acquired Princeton, New Jersey-based United Silicon Carbide (UnitedSiC), a leading manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors.

wraltechwire.com

Greensboro’s Qorvo buys silicon carbide semiconductor company, announces quarterly earnings

GREENSBORO – Qorvo® (Nasdaq: QRVO) has acquired United Silicon Carbide, UnitedSiC, a manufacture of silicon carbide power semiconductors based in Princeton, New Jersey. According to a statement issued by the publicly-traded, Greensboro-headquartered company, the acquisition will expand the company's "reach into the fast-growing markets for electric vehicles (EVs), industrial power, circuit protection, renewables and data center power."
GREENSBORO, NC
