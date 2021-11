News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL), the nation's largest retailer of powersports vehicles and first omnichannel customer experience in powersports, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Freedom Powersports, including the business and powersports dealerships operated at 13 locations in Texas, Georgia and Alabama. The addition of Freedom Powersports will expand RumbleOn's national presence to over 55 locations. The anticipated acquisition supports RumbleOn's growth strategy by expanding and strengthening its omnichannel offering. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in late 2021 or early 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO