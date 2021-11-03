CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox, VA

Raiders volleyball advances to Region 2C semifinal

By Charles Conrad
timesvirginian.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Appomattox Raiders volleyball team is one step away from earning the first trip to the state tournament in the history of the Appomattox County High School volleyball program. The undefeated Raiders (15-0) opened the 2021 Region 2C Tournament on Tuesday...

www.timesvirginian.com

