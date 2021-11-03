Kentucky, Georgia, Idaho lead US in workers quitting jobs

More people are quitting their jobs in Kentucky than any other state in the country, based on employment population. According to a new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 84,000 Kentuckians left their jobs in August, which is 26,000 more than in July. Kentucky’s ‘quit rate,’ or the number of workers who left their jobs in a month compared to the number of people employed was 4.5% in August, double that of Pennsylvania’s and New York’s. Gov. Andy Beshear said the challenges in our labor market are complex. He said some people say it’s unemployment and unemployment pay, but he points out that you can’t get unemployment if you quit. In addition to having the highest quit rate in the nation based on the number of people employed, Kentucky has one of the highest hiring rates. Plus, the state has the second most job openings based on worker population. More quitting, more hiring, and more jobs to choose from gives Kentuckians more opportunities to select a job they believe is the best fit and use the openings as a chance to switch industries. Beshear told reporters Monday companies might have to “get creative” when hiring potential employees, including improving worker conditions, and possibly boosting pay.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO