Kentucky, Georgia, Idaho lead US in workers quitting jobs

By Forrest Sanders
Denver Channel
 6 days ago

Millions of people across America are leaving their jobs in what’s called The Big Quit. What’s next for those people?. The signs say ‘Most Beautiful Small Town in America’. Joshua Hoff certainly isn’t arguing that about little Bardstown, Kentucky. “We just fell in love with the town, fell in...

www.thedenverchannel.com

wdrb.com

Kentucky Trailer Company to add 100 new jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville company plans to add dozens of "good-paying" jobs. Kentucky Trailer said 100 new positions — including welders, material handlers and assemblers — are coming to its Louisville manufacturing facility on Logistics Drive. “We’re fortunate that Kentucky Trailer continues to grow market share in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The State Journal

The 'Great Refusal' is leading Illinois residents to quit their jobs in record numbers

Illinoisans are quitting their jobs in record numbers in what many have deemed the "Great Resignation.”. The 201,000 Illinois residents who left jobs in August set a new record for the state. The data recently released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also showed a record-setting 4.3 million resignations nationally, as Illinois’ record number of resignations ranked seventh among states for the month.
ILLINOIS STATE
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Idaho State
WLNS

Biden vax-test mandate covers government workers in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Biden administration’s requirement that many private-sector workers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or, if their employers allow it, get tested weekly also applies to many of the roughly 586,000 government employees in Michigan. That is because Michigan is one of 26 states to operate and enforce workplace safety rules instead of the […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Illinois Business Journal

Record 201,000 Illinoisans quit their jobs in single month

Illinois saw an all-time high for resignations in August, as 201,000 Illinoisans left their jobs. That’s 3.5 percent of the workers in the state quitting or leaving. What’s causing the spike? Experts at the Illinois Policy Institute point to a larger national trend of workers leaving their jobs – called the “Great Resignation” – contributing to labor shortages across the country. With more job openings than available workers, employers must offer more competitive salaries and benefits in order to attract new employees from a limited pool of workers, often encouraging even those who are gainfully employed to leave their jobs in search of new opportunities.
ILLINOIS STATE
Bluegrass Live

Manufacturer to add 170 jobs in south-central Kentucky

A manufacturer plans to create 170 jobs as part of a $27 million expansion of its Kentucky operations to support future electric vehicle-related business, Gov. Andy Beshear said. The investment by Nemak USA Inc. will support building upgrades and new equipment for its operations in Glasgow in south-central Kentucky, the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Nemak Kentucky to add 170 jobs with Glasgow expansion

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nemak USA Inc., a manufacturer of innovative lightweight products for powertrain, e-mobility and structure applications, will create 170 well-paying jobs with a $27 million expansion of its Nemak Kentucky operation in Glasgow to support future electric vehicle-related business. “The growth of our automotive industry during this...
KENTUCKY STATE
Baker City Herald

Oregonians quit their jobs by the thousands

SALEM — Approximately 58,000 Oregonians handed in their notice in August, according to federal data, up 18% in a single month and near an all-time high. Three times more Oregonians quit their jobs that month than were fired or laid off, double the average ratio over the past decade. Many...
OREGON STATE
Government Technology

Kentucky Chamber Releases Advanced Job-Matching Website

(TNS) — There's a new place for companies to look for workers and workers to look for jobs. The Kentucky Chamber Foundation and Workforce Center have created Kentucky Talent Hub, an online way to connect employers and job seekers. It can be found at talenthubky.com. An announcement said the new...
KENTUCKY STATE
Twin Falls Times-News

A record 4.3m Americans quit their jobs in August. Here’s how Idaho fared

Idaho had the second-highest increase in the rate of workers who quit their jobs in August, according to a federal jobs report issued Friday. The 4.1% change between July and August followed Kentucky, which saw the share of people who quit their jobs rise by 4.5%. Georgia was third at 4.2%, and the Peach State lost the largest number of jobs across the United States, 35,000. The report said 32,000 Idahoans quit their jobs, up from 24,000 in July and 23,000 in June. In May it was 19,000 quit, the same as in August 2020.
IDAHO STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
wvua23.com

Alabama: Vaccine mandate will lead state employees to quit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama argued in a lawsuit challenging the federal vaccine requirements that many university and state agency employees would leave their jobs if required to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Alabama joined with a coalition of other states in a lawsuit filed late Friday challenging the vaccine mandate on federal contractors. The lawsuit is part of Republican-led efforts to oppose the federal requirements.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Vax refusals lead to hundreds of state workers quitting or being suspended

BOSTON — Hundreds of executive branch employees have been suspended or left state government work altogether nearly two weeks into enforcement of the Baker administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. As of last Wednesday, 362 executive branch workers were on a five- or 10-day suspension for failing to either attest that they...
BOSTON, MA
somerset106.com

Kentucky Leads Nation In ‘The Great Resignation’

More people are quitting their jobs in Kentucky than any other state in the country, based on employment population. According to a new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 84,000 Kentuckians left their jobs in August, which is 26,000 more than in July. Kentucky’s ‘quit rate,’ or the number of workers who left their jobs in a month compared to the number of people employed was 4.5% in August, double that of Pennsylvania’s and New York’s. Gov. Andy Beshear said the challenges in our labor market are complex. He said some people say it’s unemployment and unemployment pay, but he points out that you can’t get unemployment if you quit. In addition to having the highest quit rate in the nation based on the number of people employed, Kentucky has one of the highest hiring rates. Plus, the state has the second most job openings based on worker population. More quitting, more hiring, and more jobs to choose from gives Kentuckians more opportunities to select a job they believe is the best fit and use the openings as a chance to switch industries. Beshear told reporters Monday companies might have to “get creative” when hiring potential employees, including improving worker conditions, and possibly boosting pay.
KENTUCKY STATE
nowhabersham.com

Georgia jobless rate lowest in decades, but workers quitting clouds good news

(GA Recorder) — Fewer Georgians filed initial unemployment insurance claims last month than in the weeks leading up to the pandemic last year, and the state’s unemployment rate hit 3.2%, a 20-year low. Those are two welcome signs of economic recovery after record-breaking layoffs sent workers home across the state,...
GEORGIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky has the highest quit rate of any state in the country

One economist said people are quitting due to lingering effects of the pandemic. The availability of jobs has lead to a lot of people “job hopping”. Over 84,000 Kentuckians quit their jobs in the month of August, according to the "State job openings and labor turnover" report. That’s a 26,000-person increase from the number of people who quit in July.
KENTUCKY STATE
Axios Des Moines

Historic number of Iowa workers quit in August

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosA historic number of Iowans quit their jobs in August, but in a full circle, employers reported big hiring numbers in September.State of play: 3.6% of Iowans quit their jobs in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.But employers also quickly hired workers in September, improving our job growth rate and bucking national trends.Between the lines: Workers are moving between jobs — a sign the labor market is doing well, said Peter Orazem, an economics professor at Iowa State University.During a downturn, people are hesitant to leave work, he said.The winners? Retailers saw an uptick in workers, as well as the food processing, finance and insurance sectors.The losers? The hospitality industry continues to suffer losses, as well as those in arts and entertainment, Orazem said.
IOWA STATE
WLWT 5

Kentucky leads country for number of people quitting their jobs: Here's the report

Droves of Kentuckians have quit their jobs in recent months, giving the state a new distinction in what has become a national trend. Kentucky leads the country for the number of people leaving their jobs, a recent report from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics found. According to the report, the commonwealth had the largest change in percentage of the population quitting their jobs, from 3.1% in July to 4.5% in August.
KENTUCKY STATE

