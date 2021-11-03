'Let's Go Brandon' phrase has Northern Virginia roots

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment – actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden – is everywhere.
Ten months into the Biden Era, the American electorate has spoken up, and it sounds a lot like a rowdy, fired-up crowd at a college football game:. The catchphrase of the year — a sanitized way of saying “F–k Joe Biden” that amounts to a dual-warhead cruise missile raining down equal contempt on both our blundering president and the media who shamelessly cover for him — is a three-word encapsulation of everything the voters had to say to Democrats Tuesday, from Puget Sound to Long Island Sound. The word “reeling” appeared in so many press accounts in descriptions of Democrats on Wednesday morning that the political news looked like an issue of Field & Stream.
(CNN) — On Friday night, a Southwest Airlines pilot allegedly said "Let's go Brandon" over the plane intercom, causing a stir on board and prompting an investigation by the airline. As CNN wrote:. "The Associated Press, which had a reporter on board the flight, first reported that a pilot of...
The hottest trend around is pretty much spreading all over the United States. You can hear it in the background at sporting events, You see it through memes, and other forms of social media. Of course like any fad that seems to come out of nowhere, there are mixed reactions to it.
When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment — actually a stand-in […]
WASHINGTON (AP) — Southwest Airlines said Sunday it is conducting an internal investigation after one of its pilots used a phrase that's become a stand-in for insulting President Joe Biden during the pilot's greeting to passengers over the plane's public address system last week. The airline announced its investigation after...
Nick Reed talks about a variety of topics in the news, including:. More than half of likely U.S. voters are now familiar with “Let’s Go Brandon,” the euphemistic chant for a more profane President Biden putdown increasingly heard at sporting events across the country, according to a poll released Tuesday.
There’s a crisis afoot in the land — people are being rude to President Joe Biden. The trend of anti-Biden protestors chanting or holding signs saying “(Expletive) Joe Biden,” or the cleaner version that has come to signify the same thing, “Let’s go Brandon,” is being portrayed as a new low in American politics.
Welcome to Let’s Go Pod-y, West Virginia week! I’m just gonna let you know right off the bat that I like West Virginia fans. They’re friendly folks that kind of remind you of people in Ames, Iowa. They love to tailgate, love their team, and even understand all the net positives that come from a good-natured dumpster or couch fire. West Virginia fans even have a little inferiority complex that would make any Cyclone proud.
Beware: "Let's go, Brandon" isn't a cheerleader-type statement aimed to motivate some guy named Brandon or the area of Brandon, Florida. It's code for swearing at President Joe Biden, in particular the F word, and you might hear it at the biggest of sporting events, it's appearing more and more online, on social media — and from some notable politicians.
A North Dakota Republican who organized a rally to oppose Covid-19 vaccine mandates said he would not attend the event – because he was infected with Covid-19. The state representative, Jeff Hoverson, posted on Facebook on Sunday that he was “quarantining and each day is getting better”. The Minot lawmaker...
The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republicans scored big wins in San Diego County and across the nation over in Virginia this past week. Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the wins. This past week, Republican Glenn Youngkin won the race...
A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
If we point forward to the 2022 midterms and beyond, the likeliest forecast for Democrats is that winter is coming. And we know what that likely portends for the future health of democracy itself.
The post Don’t look now, Democrats, but winter is coming | Dick Polman appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Comments / 0