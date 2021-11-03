'Let's Go Brandon' phrase has Northern Virginia roots

Ten months into the Biden Era, the American electorate has spoken up, and it sounds a lot like a rowdy, fired-up crowd at a college football game:. The catchphrase of the year — a sanitized way of saying “F–k Joe Biden” that amounts to a dual-warhead cruise missile raining down equal contempt on both our blundering president and the media who shamelessly cover for him — is a three-word encapsulation of everything the voters had to say to Democrats Tuesday, from Puget Sound to Long Island Sound. The word “reeling” appeared in so many press accounts in descriptions of Democrats on Wednesday morning that the political news looked like an issue of Field & Stream.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO