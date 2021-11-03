CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dominique Dafney

playerprofiler.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValue Over Stream: Valuation scheme calculates a player’s fantasy pts/game over the average...

www.playerprofiler.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Chris Simms shares troubling story about NFL referee Tony Corrente

NFL referee Tony Corrente has faced a lot of criticism this week for a taunting penalty he called in the Chicago Bears-Pittsburgh Steelers game on Monday night. Many people disagreed with the call, but the problem for others is that they felt Corrente had it out for the player he flagged. Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms is among those who believe that is what happened.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Kyler Murray News

Last Sunday, the Cardinals took care of business against the 49ers despite star quarterback Kyler Murray being inactive due to an ankle injury. As of now, it seems like the Cardinals may have to suit up without Murray this Sunday as well. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport recently announced that...
NFL
NBC Sports

Packers activate Dominique Dafney from IR, call up Ben Braden from practice squad

The Packers announced a handful of additions to their active roster ahead of Thursday night’s game in Arizona, including a couple of moves involving wideouts that were previously reported. Malik Taylor is off the COVID-19 reserve list and Juwann Winfree has been elevated as a COVID-19 replacement. Davante Adams and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy#Pts#American Football#Vos#Qb#Rb#Wr#Te
Acme Packing Company

Packers activate Dominique Dafney, Malik Taylor, Ben Braden and JuWann Winfree ahead of Cardinals game

With multiple roster spots up for grabs going into Thursday, the Green Bay Packers had many potential moves that they could have made in terms of game-day activations today. Leading up to their Thursday Night Football matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced the following: activating tight end Dominique Dafney off of the injured reserve list, activating receiver Malik Taylor off of the reserve/COVID-19 list, elevating receiver Juwann Winfree from the practice squad, and elevating offensive lineman Ben Braden from the practice squad.
NFL
FanSided

Packers: Deguara & Dafney will have to step up in Tonyan’s absence

The Green Bay Packers came away with the win in Arizona, but they lost tight end Robert Tonyan for the season. Tonyan would leave the game in the second half with a knee injury following a 33-yard reception. We learned today from Tonyan’s agent, Jack Betcha, that he did in fact tear his ACL.
NFL
playerprofiler.com

Three DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Stacks for Week 9

Welcome back to this week’s installment of GPP QB-WR stack recommendations. As we enter the second half of the regular season, we have a reliable pool of advanced stats and metrics here at PlayerProfiler to aid in our quest. This article serves to provide analytically driven recommendations for quarterback and wide receivers on the same NFL team to combine in a stack for daily fantasy football tournaments. We want to leverage the correlation between the scoring of a QB and his receivers to double dip on big plays creating high upside lineups in the process.
NFL
playerprofiler.com

NFL DFS DraftKings GPP Picks for Week 9

With the news that Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game after testing positive for COVID-19, Jordan Love becomes our Upside Finder’s top play at quarterback. Love checks all the boxes we love in an upside-streamer: he’s bargain-priced, has a great matchup, and has a solid supporting cast. Near the minimum price, his $4400 tag only requires him to score around 18 DKPt for tournament viability. This value also opens up pricey spend-ups at other positions as well.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
playerprofiler.com

The Pareto Principals Week 9: Fighting FOMO

What a day to write about football. Odell Beckham is released. Aaron Rodgers is quoting Martin Luther King Jr. and championing medical advice from Joe Rogan. Nevertheless, here I sit at my desk charged with bringing you Week 9’s edition of The Pareto Principals. There are more fireworks on your...
NFL
playerprofiler.com

Week 8 – AFC Game Analyst News and Notes

This new season-long mini-series is brought to you by the RotoUnderworld Game Analyst Team. The Game Analyst Team consists of over 75 individuals that chart and re-watch every snap from every game in the NFL between game end, and Monday afternoon. The guys you have generally not heard from before stop in to drop some tidbits from their weekly game charting process in hopes to give us a sneak peek into the depth of the games each Sunday. As the Head Game Analyst – I charted for two years and this idea was always in the back of my mind. People always share the broken-down, clean, processed reviews of games in the NFL. That’s not what this is. I asked everyone to gives me some Notes or Takeaways from their game this past week, and below are the raw responses I received.
NFL
playerprofiler.com

Targeting Games for DFS Week 9 Matchups

Talk about an incredible opportunity. The DFS Week 9 matchups could turn out even better than Week 8—and Week 8 was fire. We discussed how A.J. Brown could see high levels of efficiency and would be my highest rostered player while Jonathan Taylor would be my most rostered running back. Although Taylor has struggled against the Titans in the past, this game had his name all over it. Michael Pittman was another player we were touting if he could improve his catch rate in the red zone, and he did just that, converting his three targets into two touchdowns. He sure did blow up the slate as predicted.
NFL
playerprofiler.com

Underdog Pick’em Plays: Week 9

In this weekly series, I’ll outline my five favorite picks for the Sunday slate and provide a sample slip. As always, mix up the combinations and sacrifice a lamb or two. Put some respect on Patrick Mahomes and take the OVER on his passing yards line this week. My confidence in this take is driven by the sheer passing volume that the Chiefs have displayed this season. Mahomes ranks top-3 in many passing metrics, with 42.9 (No. 2 among qualified QBs) Team Pass Plays Per Game, 325 (No. 2) Attempts and 40 (No. 2) Deep Ball Attempts. And he’s been fairly productive with this opportunity, shown by his 1151 (No. 8) Completed Air Yards.
NFL
playerprofiler.com

Matchup Monitor: Week 10

Week by week, fantasy players question which of their players to insert into lineups and which to bench for that week. One key component in that process is highlighting easy or difficult matchups for players. While an easy matchup isn’t a guarantee for a player to perform well, it’s certainly a better bet. In this piece, I highlight a few different matchups to keep an eye out for each week as you make your lineup decisions.
NFL
playerprofiler.com

The Fantasy Supermarket: Trade Targets Going Into Week 10

There’s a sale going on at THE FANTASY SUPERMARKET! Every week, there are players whose prices are either slashed due to recent performance or not yet as high as you should be willing to pay for them. These players are all primed for value increases in the near future. Using...
ECONOMY
playerprofiler.com

Week 10 TNF Showdown: Baltimore Ravens At Miami Dolphins

Advanced stats and analytics will be utilized to identify favorable matchups and players to avoid. The purpose of this article is to paint a picture of how the teams play and matchup with one another in less than 1,000 words. As the season continues, less emphasis will be put on...
NFL
The Spun

The Saints Have Suffered Another Major Injury Blow

Few teams have been hit quite as hard by injuries this season as the New Orleans Saints. They suffered another big blow on Thursday. Defensive end Payton Turner, the team’s first-round pick in 2021, has been placed on injured reserve with a shoulder issue. Turner had missed weeks 7 and 8 with a calf injury before returning on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
raidersbeat.com

Still Searching For Wide Receivers, Raiders Added a 4.27 Speedster on Wednesday

In the wake of losing Henry Ruggs to charges that could amount to more than 50 years in jail, the Raiders were quick to add veteran speedster DeSean Jackson. The team also tried out four free agent wide receivers this week, including 27 year-old Jeff Badet. The Raiders announced on Wednesday that Badet has since been added to the practice squad.
NFL
playerprofiler.com

The Infirmary Report- Week 9

Awake yet? Those daylight savings time appointments are never fun this time of year. Sleep be damned, though; there’s football to discuss. Week 9 resembles every other week in the NFL, as far as injuries go. The exception for this week, is the reinforcements making their way back from the ole Injured Reserve. Quarterbacks are once again a highlight and the tight ends have started their own section within the injury club. No matter, The Infirmary is here to be the guiding light through these trying times. Let us delay no further!!!
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy