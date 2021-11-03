Dominique Dafney

In this weekly series, I’ll outline my five favorite picks for the Sunday slate and provide a sample slip. As always, mix up the combinations and sacrifice a lamb or two. Put some respect on Patrick Mahomes and take the OVER on his passing yards line this week. My confidence in this take is driven by the sheer passing volume that the Chiefs have displayed this season. Mahomes ranks top-3 in many passing metrics, with 42.9 (No. 2 among qualified QBs) Team Pass Plays Per Game, 325 (No. 2) Attempts and 40 (No. 2) Deep Ball Attempts. And he’s been fairly productive with this opportunity, shown by his 1151 (No. 8) Completed Air Yards.
Comments / 0