Munis make gains despite FOMC-led UST losses

In the American session today, we highlight the release of the Fed’s interest rate decision. The bank is widely expected to remain on hold at the range of 0.0%-0.25% and the market is preparing to see whether it’s going to announce the tapering of its QE program and at what pace, which currently is at the level of US$120 billion per month. In a recent statement last week, the last by any Fed Policymaker before November’s meeting, Fed Chairman Powell implied that it would be time for the bank to start tapering its QE program, yet raising rates is still a long way off, which tended to weaken the USD. It should be noted that the bank is under pressure to start tightening its monetary policy in order to tame inflationary pressures within the US economy, yet at the same time could undermine the recovery of the US economy, which seems to be slowing. Should the bank actually announce the start of the tapering of its QE program and the reduction of asset purchases being performed at a fast pace we may see the USD gaining at the tightening of the bank’s monetary policy and vice versa. On a second note, we would like to mention that the time for US President Biden to choose the next Chair of the Fed is nearing and may partially be clouding the monetary policy outlook for the bank. Volatility could be very high at the time of the release and could be extended during Fed Chairman Powell’s press conference later on and the USD’s price action could turn to either direction depending on the announcement.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO