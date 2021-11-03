CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munis make gains despite FOMC-led UST losses

By Lynne Funk, Gary Siegel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a day when the Federal Open Market Committee made taper official, equities hit all-time record highs and U.S. Treasuries lost ground, while municipals made gains early on and stuck with them in an actively traded secondary. High-grade benchmark yields fell one to three basis points while USTs ended...

Massive primary, constructive secondary lead yields lower

It was a good day to be an issuer in the municipal primary market. With U.S. Treasuries rallying, municipals followed with triple-A benchmark yields falling as much as five basis points out long and more than $6 billion of new issues were digested in both competitive and negotiated markets, some deals seeing large repricings to lower yields.
DailyFx

Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fed Chair Jerome Powell as XAU/USD Breaks Resistance

Gold, XAU/USD, NFPs, Treasury Yields, Fedspeak, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:. Gold prices closed at highest since early September last week. Fed may reiterate transitory inflation outlook, Powell in focus. XAU/USD approaching key resistance as retail traders sell. Gold prices traded quietly as the new trading week began with the...
CNBC

Gold hits 2-month peak on dollar retreat

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,817.65 per ounce by 0127 GMT, having hit its highest since Sept. 7 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,822.30. Gold prices extended a rally to hit a two-month high on Monday as a retreating dollar bolstered the precious metal's appeal.
bondbuyer.com

Post-rally market subdued as hefty calendar awaits

Municipals were steady on Monday as all eyes were on the more than $9 billion of supply headed to the primary in a holiday-shortened week. "The municipal market is focused on the number of deals being priced Tuesday and Wednesday," a New York underwriter said Monday, pointing to the Veteran's Day market close on Thursday.
capitalspectator.com

US Stocks Led Widespread Gains For Global Markets Last Week

American shares topped rallies for nearly every slice of the major asset classes for the trading week through Friday, Nov. 5, based on a set of US-listed ETFs. The only loser last week: commodities. Vanguard Total US Stock Market (VTI) rose 2.3%, lifting the ETF to a new record high....
investing.com

Nifty Likely to Open Flat on Nov 9, Despite Gains in Global Mkts

Investing.com -- Despite a positive performance in global markets, the Indian equity indices BSE Sensex 30 and Nifty50 are expected to open flat-to-negative on Tuesday’s session, as the Nifty 50 Futures listed on the Singapore-based Exchange SGX, an early indicator of how Nifty50 would perform, is trading 44.5 points or 0.25% lower at 18,131points at 8:30 am on Tuesday.
bondbuyer.com

Munis rally following strong jobs data

Municipals were part of a wider fixed income market rally on Friday as high-grade yields were lower by as much as six basis points on the long end, buoyed by the stronger-than-expected October jobs data and upward revisions to nonfarm payrolls numbers for September and August. The rally sustained lower...
bondbuyer.com

Muni curve flattens, UST steepens and inflows tick up

Municipals were stronger Thursday out longer, while U.S. Treasuries rallied, larger on the shorter end, and Refinitiv Lipper reported $600 million of inflows, the most since mid-September, signaling the fund complex is still engaged in the asset class. Triple-A benchmarks bumped levels by one to three basis points, with the...
actionforex.com

All Eyes On The FOMC

In the American session today, we highlight the release of the Fed’s interest rate decision. The bank is widely expected to remain on hold at the range of 0.0%-0.25% and the market is preparing to see whether it’s going to announce the tapering of its QE program and at what pace, which currently is at the level of US$120 billion per month. In a recent statement last week, the last by any Fed Policymaker before November’s meeting, Fed Chairman Powell implied that it would be time for the bank to start tapering its QE program, yet raising rates is still a long way off, which tended to weaken the USD. It should be noted that the bank is under pressure to start tightening its monetary policy in order to tame inflationary pressures within the US economy, yet at the same time could undermine the recovery of the US economy, which seems to be slowing. Should the bank actually announce the start of the tapering of its QE program and the reduction of asset purchases being performed at a fast pace we may see the USD gaining at the tightening of the bank’s monetary policy and vice versa. On a second note, we would like to mention that the time for US President Biden to choose the next Chair of the Fed is nearing and may partially be clouding the monetary policy outlook for the bank. Volatility could be very high at the time of the release and could be extended during Fed Chairman Powell’s press conference later on and the USD’s price action could turn to either direction depending on the announcement.
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD sticks to NZ jobs data-led gains, lacks follow-through ahead of FOMC

NZD/USD edged higher on Wednesday in reaction to upbeat New Zealand jobs data. A subdued USD demand remained supportive, though the uptick lacked follow-through. Investors turned cautious and seemed reluctant ahead of the critical FOMC decision. The NZD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was...
investing.com

A Wake-up Call For The Market, Despite Gains By Tech Giants

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.74% yesterday, the S&P500 was down 0.5%, and the tech-rich NASDAQ closed the day virtually unchanged after hitting an all-time intraday high. Key indices are cruising near the top, but this was only achieved by the growth of heavyweights like Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT),...
