Energy Industry

China Snaps up Emergency Arctic LNG Cargo

By Charles Kennedy
OilPrice.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina has recently imported a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia via the so-called Northern Sea Route as an emergency shipment of gas amid the energy shortage in China that is already hitting industry and global supply chains. An ice-breaker LNG carrier, Vladimir Voronin, has recently delivered...

oilprice.com

Comments / 13

Jonas Rozenbergas
5d ago

China experiences shortages, and what experiencing America will be in bills for heating this winter and already is at gas pumps.

Reply(1)
3
Jacob Wattage
5d ago

boycott all Chinese products and goods and stop conducting business with the communist Chinese

Reply(6)
5
