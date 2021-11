E Brookville Area School Board on Monday continued to discuss its policy regarding community comments, and also discussed the order in which the board meetings will be run. Superintendent Dr. Erich May said that the Pennsylvania School Board Association sent out a policy template. He said the template did not provide an option for a public comment section at the beginning and end of each meeting, the only options being prior to each board action and at the beginning of the meeting only.

BROOKVILLE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO