THE WOODLADNS -- Week 4 of 13-6A district football kicked off Thursday with Grand Oaks and Willis at Woodforest Stadium where Grand Oaks left with the victory. The next day was Friday Night Lights where The Woodlands was facing Conroe at Buddy Moorhead Stadium and at the same time, at Woodforest Stadium College Park was taking on Oak Ridge. Both of these matchups could be blowouts but more than likely they should be close games with the Woodlands teams being the favorites.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO