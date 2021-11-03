CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran nuclear deal: Talks to resume within weeks

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalks aimed at reviving the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six other nations are to resume this month. Iran's chief negotiator Ali Baqeri Kani said that his government had agreed to meet in Vienna on 29 November. The discussions have been on hold since the election of...

