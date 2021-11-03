CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge Clean Heating and Cooling Webinar

cambridgema.gov
 9 days ago

Join us for our fall webinar about the Cambridge Clean Heating and Cooling program, including an intro to...

www.cambridgema.gov

probuilder.com

How ‘Cool Roofs’ Can Reduce Heat in Cities

In cities experiencing extreme heat with cramped building environments, a lack of protective shade, and swarms of traffic producing excess heat and pollution, ‘cool roofs’ could provide a necessary solution. NYC CoolRoofs is partnering with city agencies and has received grant funding from the EPA to coat roofs on urban buildings with silicone paint that reflects UV rays rather than absorbing them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
12news.com

Keep Warm & Win a HVAC with Semper Fi Heating and Cooling

PHOENIX — Semper Fi Heating and Cooling is the Home of the 20% discount for Veterans and their families. We're local and family-owned and operated. When it comes to air conditioner service, you should expect the best. At Semper Fi, we provide air conditioner service, repair and installation services with a flair for customer service. See why we have such great reviews for our clients. Learn more about our company at semperfiheatingcooling.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
WISH-TV

Heat your home with affordable clean energy

The seasons are quickly changing and a fall chill is in the air so it’s an excellent time to think about cozy home renovations. Paul Kadilak, TV personality and contractor at Kadilak Homes, and Susan Kadilak, TV personality and designer at Kadilak Homes joined us today to share some timely tips for updating homes with propane before winter sets in.
HOME & GARDEN
Gadget Flow

Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat learns your home’s heating and cooling cycles

Enjoy a smarter, more comfortable home with the Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat. It helps you to find a temperature that’s perfect for you and your family while keeping track of your energy usage. Most impressively, it learns your home’s heating and cooling cycles to preserve energy. It’ll even send you alerts when it’s time to change your filter. Or it’ll notify you if the temperature suddenly changes, so you can make adjustments. Moreover, the Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat comes with sensors, which you can place in any room, to optimal temperature accuracy. These sensors can even detect a person walking past to assess whether one room is more occupied than another. Connect this smart home gadget to HomeKit, Alexa, and more for easy, convenient use. Finally, program it 7 days in advance to schedule your home comforts.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
probuilder.com

Webinar On Demand: Indoor Air Quality for the Healthy/Clean Home

The Healthy/Clean Home, one of three immersive home experiences at Pro Builder Show Village 2021, presents the pinnacle of indoor air quality for new housing design and performance. This tight, 43-minute recorded webinar dives deep into the details of how that performance was achieved, with expert insight from Stephen Myers...
INTERIOR DESIGN
shorelineareanews.com

Heat pump basics – A greener way to heat and cool

Third Place Commons invites you to learn about “Heat Pump Basics” via Zoom on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7pm. After one of the hottest summers on record, and the prospect of more hot summers to come, many of us are thinking about air conditioning. Heat pumps, traditional and ductless, offer just that, as well as energy efficient heating for our homes.
ELECTRONICS
columbiametro.com

Getting Down to Business: Cool Care Heating & Air

What is the mission of your business and what differentiates your business from other specialists in the field?. Our mission is to keep our customers comfortable and safe — and to serve God and our community. Being a female-owned business in a male-dominated industry has challenged us to deliver beyond expectations. We have been successful by treating our employees and customers with honesty, integrity, and competence. We have proudly been voted the Best Heating & Air Service in many local contests over the years. And we’re proud to be celebrating 21 years in the HVAC industry in Columbia!
COLUMBIA, SC
dailynewsandmore.com

Cool FALL temperatures means extra fire safety when heating homes

Cool FALL temperatures means extra fire safety when heating homes, and keeping warm. Please check your smoke alarms, and change the batteries. 🛌Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets 🔌Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords ♨️Do not use stoves or ovens to heat homes 🔥Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood-burning stoves 🕯Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended.
thekatynews.com

Beat the Heat! Summer Cooling Guide for Your Home

Summer is hands down the hottest season amongst the four seasons. The season is not short of fun activities; hence, we always anticipate it, but the heat that comes with it can be unbearable, especially now that global warming is at its peak. In this regard, it’s time to start thinking of ways to keep your home cool throughout the summer.
HOME & GARDEN
WTAJ

Schedule your yearly heat pump cleaning with a technician from Mount Union Lumber & Supply

Dwight Rittenhouse from Mount Union Lumber & Supply explains what exactly is a heat pump, and the importance of having a technician clean the internal parts of your heat pump once a year. Whether it’s a Fujitsu or an AirTemp heat pump — it requires no gas or oil in the winter, running solely on electricity. Dwight says “this is the cheapest source of heat known to man.” If you’d like more information on heat pumps, call 814-542-2981.
MOUNT UNION, PA
blountcountian.com

Nine gyms to get heating, cooling systems

The Blount County Board of Education approved several items at its monthly meeting Monday afternoon. Superintendent Rodney Green discussed some key points with the board, the first of which was an easement agreement with Doug Standridge for property located on Park Drive in Blountsville. He explained that the joint-use agreement would benefit both the board and Standridge. Green also announced […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
Sourcing Journal

Frontier Yarns: Leading the World in Sustainable Cotton Yarn Manufacturing

As one of the world’s largest producers of 100 percent cotton and polyester/cotton-blend yarns, Frontier Yarns takes its responsibility to protect the environment seriously. Not only does Frontier strive to be an industry leader for product quality and commitment to customer service, but it also delivers the assurance that the ﬁbers in their yarns are derived from sustainably grown cotton. Frontier’s yarns are used to produce high-quality garments, industrial and medical textiles, bedding and other types of fabrics. Frontier has perfected the yarn spinning process by applying state-of-the-art automated technology and innovation to every phase of the yarn manufacturing process. Its numerous...
ADVOCACY
techeblog.com

Largest Hydro-Floating Solar Farm Opens in Thailand, Uses 145000 Photovoltaic Cells

It’s official, the world’s largest hydro-floating solar hybrid farm has opened for commercial operations at Sirindhorn Dam on Thailand’s Lam Dom Noi River. This project, built by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), is set to become a new tourist attraction of Ubon Ratchathani Province, ready to welcome tourists by early next year. It’s capable of generating up to 114,000 GW of power from natural gas, consisting of seven large angled panels of photovoltaic cells on the platform. Read more for a video and additional information.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
calcoastnews.com

PG&E claims home solar is racist, wants to gut program

Next year, your solar panels could cost you more than your monthly internet or cable TV bills, that’s because PG&E is trying to increase their bottom line by tying home solar to racism. The utility is claiming rich, white people are the primary installers of rooftop solar, so they should lose their economic benefit.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New Hampshire Bulletin

Climate funds in infrastructure bill aimed at drought, wildfires, floods, Interior says

The recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill isn’t just about roads and bridges – it also spends billions to address wildfires, drought, flooding, and other effects from climate change, Interior Department officials said Wednesday. The $1.2 trillion measure, which is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature after the House cleared it last week, includes pay raises for […] The post Climate funds in infrastructure bill aimed at drought, wildfires, floods, Interior says appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
U.S. POLITICS

