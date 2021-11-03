Cambridge Clean Heating and Cooling Webinar

Enjoy a smarter, more comfortable home with the Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat. It helps you to find a temperature that’s perfect for you and your family while keeping track of your energy usage. Most impressively, it learns your home’s heating and cooling cycles to preserve energy. It’ll even send you alerts when it’s time to change your filter. Or it’ll notify you if the temperature suddenly changes, so you can make adjustments. Moreover, the Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat comes with sensors, which you can place in any room, to optimal temperature accuracy. These sensors can even detect a person walking past to assess whether one room is more occupied than another. Connect this smart home gadget to HomeKit, Alexa, and more for easy, convenient use. Finally, program it 7 days in advance to schedule your home comforts.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO