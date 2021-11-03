Inglis to receive Shelton Humanitarian Award

Roy Inglis, who founded the Vincennes Youth Soccer Association, was recently awarded with the N. Philip Shelton Humanitarian Award, presented by the Vincennes Kiwanis Club and Good Samaritan Hospital.

VINCENNES, Ind. — Roy Inglis, who founded the Vincennes Youth Soccer Association, has been honored with the N. Philip Shelton Humanitarian Award, presented by the Vincennes Kiwanis Club in cooperation with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Inglis is celebrating 30 years of directing the local soccer league, and since his retirement from Vincennes University in 2014, has taken on these duties full-time. There are 500 youth participating in the VYSA this year. Inglis does all of the mowing and seeding of the soccer fields, takes care of repairs, the concessions, equipment and prepares for soccer matches each week.

Inglis was a physical education professor at VU, soccer coach, and assistant director of what was the Health, Physical Education and Recreation Division. He managed Beless Gymnasium, the Physical Education Complex, the Student Recreation Center, the Aquatic Center starting in 2011 and all of VU’s outdoor sports facilities.

In addition, Inglis has been a Level III certified snow skiing instructor for 30 years. He was named to Ski Magazine’s Top 100 instructors in the USA in 2003, and taught skiing at Paoli Peaks from 1991 to 2019. He also played in an Evansville men’s ice hockey league for 23 years, and helped manage that league for 15 years.

In addition to his professional and recreational activities, Inglis has volunteered in a variety of capacities over the years. He has helped in severe storm clean-ups in Vincennes and elsewhere, having traveled with the Helping His Hands Disaster Response teams.

In October 2019, Inglis suffered a stroke while refereeing a boys’ high school sectional soccer match between Washington and Southridge high schools. He was partially paralyzed for two days, but with intensive rehabilitation, he has recovered. And then, five months after the stroke, he was back volunteering after a tornado hit Nashville, Tennessee, in March 2020.

Inglis said his work with the soccer league and other volunteering efforts is done for the “satisfaction and lasting impact.”

“It’s the satisfaction that the job is done and others can benefit from it,” he said. “In order to gain and build on anything you have to spend time developing things from the bottom up and create a good foundation.”

Inglis is a member of the National Soccer Coaches of America Association, the National Intramural Recreation Sports Association and the Professional Ski Instructors of America. He earned the Community Service Award from the VU Alumni Association in 2003 for his work with the American Cancer Society, the March of Dimes, Cystic Fibrosis, AIDS Walks, post prom parties, school class parties, church groups and summer camps.

Inglis earned bachelors and master’s degrees from Southern Illinois University and began his career at VU in 1983. He is a member of the First Church of God in Monroe City.