Police: New Bedford man arrested after groping woman at Buttonwood Park

NEW BEDFORD, Mass (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman in Buttonwood Park Wednesday, according to police.

Police said Devin Bryce Pacheco, 20, approached the woman in the playground area of the park and attempted to kiss her.

Pacheco also physically groped the woman before she was able to fight off his attempt and call for help, police said.

After the incident, police said Pacheco tried to leave the park but was arrested before he could do so. Pacheco is charged with indecent assault and battery.

This is not the first time Pacheco has had a brush with the law. Police said Pacheco had been involved in a similar incident at a local supermarket back in August.

During that incident, police said Pacheco approached a woman as she was shopping in a store aisle and groped her from behind.

Pacheco is currently being held on $15,000 bail, however, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office has requested it be revoked because of the repeat offense.

