Dow transports' breakout to new highs indicates more gains ahead, strategist says

By Lizzy Gurdus, @lizzygurdus
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransportation stocks could be setting up for another leg higher, one strategist says. The Dow Jones Transportation Average fell by about 1% on Wednesday after hitting new highs in the prior trading session. The group is up more than 17% in the past month, helped in part by Tuesday's short squeeze...

