Teen LEGO Club

If you’re an adult who loves crafting, we invite you out to the Main Library as we debut something new to use in our Creation Station makerspace. This month we’re adding a Mug Press that you’ll be able to use to turn a plain mug into something amazing with designs. For this program, we’ll have a variety of pre-made designs for you to choose from. We'll show you how to prepare and press onto your mug using the Mug Press. We’ll supply the mugs, as long as they last, and all designs will be fall or winter themed. Once you learn how to do it, you’ll be bringing in your own mugs to monogram, decorate, or create for presents and gifts to others. This is a come and go activity so just come down to the makerspace at your convenience and make a mug of your own.

DESIGN ・ 4 DAYS AGO