Wall St record run rolls on after Fed unveils anticipated bond-buying 'taper'

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Major Wall Street indexes posted solid gains and marked closing record highs as the Federal Reserve said it will begin trimming its monthly bond purchases in November with plans to end them in 2022, an announcement that investors had been expecting. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched record...

