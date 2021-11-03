CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lego

LEGO Club Junior

abilenetx.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouth are invited to join us for our monthly LEGO Club session at your South Branch Library. Hosted in...

www.abilenetx.gov

Comments / 0

Related
abilenetx.gov

Friday Fun Day: LEGO Challenge

Your Mockingbird Branch is the place for kids to be on Friday afternoons as we host Friday Fun Day activities in our Activity Room. Each week we’ll offer a safe space for kids to come out and have fun at the library, as well as to express their creative side by building with LEGO. Come show off your building talents and skills by coming up with something you unique, or making a design based off of something you’ve seen. There’s no wrong way to have fun with LEGO.
LEGO
pocketgamer.com

LEGO Tower codes (November 2021)

Looking for LEGO Tower codes to nab the rare pieces and boost your gameplay? You have come to the right place as we have collected a bunch of working codes to help you out. LEGO Tower is a simulation game where you play as a builder and construct Minifigures around the city. While playing LEGO Tower you will be constructing apartments, mansions and many residential structures.
VIDEO GAMES
swnewsmedia.com

PLHS Junior Optimist Club named International Club of the Year

The Prior Lake High School Junior Optimist Club has a lot to be proud of this year. The service club was recently named Junior Optimist International Club of the Year (2021-22) for the district made up of Minnesota, North and South Dakota as well as Manitoba. It was also recognized as one of the largest charters in the country and the most active in the upper Midwest by the Junior Optimist International organization.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Creativity#Library
GeekyGadgets

Lego Luigi’s Mansion sets

Now that Luigi is part of Lego Super Mario, Lego is ready to show off the little brother and shine the spotlight on him. Lego has introduced 3 Luigi’s Mansion expansion sets that give Luigi more to do since the game is designed with him in mind after all. The...
VIDEO GAMES
The Guardian

Junior Composer in Association

The Purcell School has created a new post, thanks to the generous funding of the Sue Knussen Composers Fund. We are offering an opportunity for a composer to join us part time for a year beginning in January 2022. The successful candidate will be postgraduate or older, and in the early stages of their composing career. They will work closely with teenage students under the direction of Alison Cox, Head of Composition, and Paul Hoskins, Director of Music, and in consultation with Robert Saxton, Composer-In-Association. The purpose of the post is to support existing composition projects and to conceive, propose and facilitate new creative projects which will enrich the life of the school and the experience of our students. The School is open minded about the nature of proposals and will be interested to explore ideas with shortlisted candidates. This is an opportunity to develop your own practice, and the successful candidate will have a convincing plan to make the most of it.
EDUCATION
Wicked Local

Scituate Junior Garden Club creates pumpkin arrangements

The Scituate Junior Garden Club recently had its first meeting of the season at the Wildflower Garden behind the Mann House. In addition to creating pumpkin arrangements, club members are rooting Montauk daisies to plant in their yards. They also took a tour of the Wildflower Garden and spotted some bashful frogs.
SCITUATE, MA
Architectural Digest

This European Town Was Built to Resemble Lego Blocks

There’s a reason Legoland parks saw a whopping 15.7 million visitors one year: There’s something satisfying—even awe-striking—about the impressive structures made using nothing more than the tiny, colorful rectangles that simply snap into place. Legos aren’t just attracting the attention of kids whose parents would rather have them actively building something neat using their hands than lounging in bed watching cartoons; skilled architects—specifically Dmytro Vasyliev, Aleksandr Popov, Olga Alfiorova at Eastern European firm Archimatika—are also turning towards the blocks. The architects at Archimatika found inspiration in the thumbnail-size building blocks for their newest project: Comfort Town, a housing project in Kyiv, Ukraine.
DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
abilenetx.gov

Dungeons & Dragons Club

Are you looking for a place to host a Dungeons & Dragon game? Looking for other teens to play with? Come over to the Mockingbird Branch Library where, every Monday evening, our activity room will be booked for any teen to come out and play. The library will provide the three main manuals, dice, and character sheets...so if you’re a Dungeon Master, or an adventurer, feel free to join us!
HOBBIES
IGN

Best LEGO Gifts: Holiday Gift Guide 2021

It's the holiday shopping season, and it's time to figure out the perfect gifts for your family and friends. If you're shopping for a big LEGO fanatic, we've got a roundup of the best gifts to consider. From the latest LEGO sets featuring your favorite Star Wars, Marvel, and Nintendo characters, to LEGO advent calendars, here are the best gift ideas for the LEGO fan in your life.
SHOPPING
goombastomp.com

LEGO Announces A New Luigi’s Mansion Expansion to the Super Mario LEGO Sets

There was no better day then October 31st to announce that the Luigi’s Mansion game series will have its own expansion coming to the Super Mario LEGO sets. The popular spin off series to the Super Mario games will be getting three brand new LEGO sets on January 1st 2022, all with their own settings and characters, including the glorious King Boo who is getting his own LEGO figure. I feel like I shouldn’t be as happy as I am about that.
VIDEO GAMES
Inside the Magic

Genie LEGO Idea Closer to Becoming a True LEGO Set

Did you know if you have an excellent imagination and are great with LEGO bricks, you could become the next master designer of your very own LEGO set? Yes! “LEGO Ideas” is a place where hard-core LEGO fans go in an attempt to become the next master builder. Master builders in training submit their creative idea, showcase their proposals, and wait for fans like us to vote for their dream models to become reality. One of these LEGO ideas that is gaining speed includes a massive Genie LEGO which is getting closer and closer to becoming the next real LEGO set.
LIFESTYLE
moneysavingmom.com

LEGO Advent Calendars as low as $23.99!

Looking for an Advent Calender? Don’t miss these hot deals!. Amazon has some really great deals on LEGO Advent Calendars right now!. Get this LEGO City Advent Calendar Building Kit for just $23.99!. Get this LEGO Friends Advent Calendar Building Kit for just $23.99!. Get this LEGO Harry Potter Advent...
SHOPPING
wfla.com

Best LEGO Superman

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Superman is the moral compass of all other superheroes. The iconic S on his chest represents truth and justice both in the fictional comic book universe and throughout America itself. DC Comics is responsible for bringing this red and blue-clad hero to life through some of the most well-known stories in comic book history.
SHOPPING
gadgetsin.com

LEGO Batmobile Tumbler Building Kit

The new LEGO Batmobile Tumbler building kit not only lets you enjoy the fun of model making, but also allows you to display every detail of the symbolic heavy armored vehicle in your room. Let’s have a look if you like the idea. The Batman LEGO collectible building set lets...
AMAZON
abilenetx.gov

Library Chess Meet-Up

If you’re into chess, we invite you to meetup at your Main Library on late Monday afternoons for our weekly meetup. We’ll supply chess boards for up to 20 players at a time, and if you’re new to the game and need some help with the basics, someone will be on staff to help you learn. Come challenge others in some friendly competition. All skill levels are welcome so come try out a gaming session for yourself.
CHESS
abilenetx.gov

Mug Press Come & Go: Fall & Winter

If you’re an adult who loves crafting, we invite you out to the Main Library as we debut something new to use in our Creation Station makerspace. This month we’re adding a Mug Press that you’ll be able to use to turn a plain mug into something amazing with designs. For this program, we’ll have a variety of pre-made designs for you to choose from. We'll show you how to prepare and press onto your mug using the Mug Press. We’ll supply the mugs, as long as they last, and all designs will be fall or winter themed. Once you learn how to do it, you’ll be bringing in your own mugs to monogram, decorate, or create for presents and gifts to others. This is a come and go activity so just come down to the makerspace at your convenience and make a mug of your own.
DESIGN
Motorsport.com

LEGO® Technic™ Nürburgring Track Guide

Nürburgring track guide for round three of the Le Mans Virtual Series. As a preview to round three of the online championship on 13th November, a track guide to 8 Hours of Nürburgring has been created in conjunction with LEGO® Technic™ - the Official Engineering Partner to the Le Mans Virtual Series, featuring the beautiful “AF Corse #51” Ferrari 488 GTE.
VIDEO GAMES
fbtb.net

LEGO Reveals UCS AT-AT

Earlier today, The LEGO Group officially announced their Black Friday wallet-drainer UCS set, 75313 AT-AT. This $799.99 set will net you 6,785 pieces which will let you build the AT-AT and 9 minifigures: Luke Skywalker, General Veers, two AT-AT drivers, a Snowtrooper Commander and four Snowtroopers. Now if a Snowtrooper...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy