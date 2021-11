Many people are comparing vaccine and mask mandates to the Nazis and the Holocaust. It’s insensitive and ignorant. Vaccines and masks are meant to save lives of individuals who use them, and other people they come in contact with. The Nazis were mass murderers. Receiving an injection or wearing a piece of cloth is not the same thing as being beaten, tortured, starved, shot or gassed to death.

