Several complaints have been called in to Bremen Town Hall about garbage collection and Bremen Director of Operations Trend Weldy addressed them with the company this week. He said several homes have been missed in terms of garbage and recycling collection over the past few months and a conversation was held with company officials this week concerning the issue. Weldy said if things do not improve, there may be a review of the company’s contract.

BREMEN, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO