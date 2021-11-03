CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Berlin High graduate earns slot in NEC Athletic Hall of Fame

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN — Cynthia Daniels Pond was inducted into the New England College Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 2. Pond is a 1999 graduate of Berlin High School, where she was a pitcher for the softball team. She...

