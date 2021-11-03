Local Berlin High graduate earns slot in NEC Athletic Hall of Fame

· Bill Brooks: Bill was a star football and basketball player at Framingham North High School, where he broke and set several records. Upon graduation, he became a wide receiver for the Boston University football program. He was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round of the 1986 NFL Draft. Bill played 11 seasons in the NFL for the Colts, the Bills and the Redskins. He was Colts' leading receiver for five of his seven seasons with them, and recorded a career best 1,131 yards in 1986. With the Bills, he assisted them to a championship appearance in Super Bowl XXVIII in the 1993 season. He finished his NFL career with 583 receptions for 8,001 yards and 46 touchdowns. Bill was the first Indianapolis Colts player to be inducted into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor on August 22, 1998.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO