Qualcomm shares pop after company reports earnings beat, 56% rise in smartphone chip sales

By Kif Leswing, @kifleswing
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQualcomm's earnings and revenue beat Wall Street expectations. Its chip sales for smartphones were up 56% year over year. Qualcomm also offered strong guidance for the current quarter, which ends in December. This suggests that Qualcomm is weathering the global chip shortage that has affected other chipmakers and customers....

