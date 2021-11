The Jets will start a quarterback not named Zach Wilson for the first time this season and Mike White will line up under center against the Bengals in what will be his first career NFL start. White replaced Wilson against the Patriots and completed 20 of 32 (62.5%) for 202 yards, 1 TD and 2 INTs for a 64.8 rating. His touchdown pass to Corey Davis came on his first career pass attempt, becoming the fifth QB to do so since 2008.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO