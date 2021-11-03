CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Biden encourages parents to get their eligible children vaccinated against Covid-19

By CNN Newswire
Wrcbtv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- President Joe Biden called the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's authorization of the Covid-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 "a giant step forward to further accelerate our path out of this pandemic," saying Wednesday that it's "a day of relief and celebration" for parents around...

www.wrcbtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Vaccine refusals in intelligence agencies raise GOP concerns

WASHINGTON — Thousands of intelligence officers could soon face dismissal for failing to comply with the U.S. government’s vaccine mandate, leading Republican lawmakers to raise concerns about removing employees from agencies critical to national security. Overall, the percentage of intelligence personnel who have been vaccinated is higher than for the American public — 97% at […]
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
KREX

Biden: Families of separated children deserve compensation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Saturday that the families of children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border during the Trump administration should be compensated, as his Department of Justice is in settlement talks with affected families. Raising his voice, Biden said that regardless of the circumstances, people who had their children […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Boston

‘It Is Wrong’: Gov. Sununu Slams President Biden’s Vaccine Requirement For Businesses

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is firing back at President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement for all businesses. Last week, President Biden announced that all businesses with 100 or more employees will need to require vaccination or weekly COVID testing as of January 4. Sununu said the rule would be bad for small businesses, and is taking action. New Hampshire is one of 11 states that has filed a legal challenge to the requirement. During a press conference with business owners on Monday, Sununu said the order could force them to fire much needed staff. “With the sweep of a pen, businesses are being told to fire their employees, many of whom are like family. It is wrong. No government entity should be interfering with that choice for these organizations,” Sununu said. A federal appeals court put a temporary hold on President Biden’s measure, which would be enforced through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
erienewsnow.com

Covid-19 vaccine debate takes a strange turn

The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Andover Townsman

Miller introduces House measure to stop Biden’s vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — Another local lawmaker has introduced a measure aimed at stopping President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandates. U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., said she has joined U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, in co-sponsoring the Stop Vaccine Mandates Act, a measure that seeks to rescind Biden’s vaccine mandates on federal employees and federal contractors.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cnn#The Us#Cdc#The White House#Fda
The Independent

Biden to continue FEMA virus aid for states until April 1

President Joe Biden is extending the federal government's 100% reimbursement of COVID-19 emergency response costs to states, tribes and territories through April 1, 2022, the White House is announcing Tuesday.On a conference call Tuesday morning, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients is informing governors that Biden is approving the extension of Federal Emergency Management Agency support to help continue FEMA-backed efforts like vaccination clinics and public education campaigns surrounding the shots. The extension also continues 100% federal reimbursement for National Guard personnel deployed to help combat the virus, including those tasked with assisting local hospitals treating coronavirus cases.The extension...
U.S. POLITICS
Lancaster Online

Biden’s blunders getting worse (letter)

Every president swears an oath of office to preserve, protect and defend the U.S. Constitution. The Constitution grants the authority and responsibility to the president to protect the security of the United States. I believe we have a lawless president and Cabinet that disregard the safety and welfare of American...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden asking Democrats do so much with so little in Congress

Rarely have the leaders of Congress been asked to do so much, with so little, as in navigating President Joe Biden’s big domestic vision into law. Reaching for FDR-style accomplishments with slimmer-than-ever Democratic majorities has been politically messy at best, arduous at worst, and about to become even more daunting for the president and his party. Fresh off passage of Biden's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, Democrats are reviving his even bigger $1.75 trillion package for expanding health, child, elder care and climate change programs. Anxious to show voters a deliverable after dismal election results last week, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
hngn.com

Americans Oppose Joe Biden, Favors Donald Trump in Running for the 2024 Elections; President's Approval Rating Continuously Drops

President Joe Biden's popularity continues to dwindle, with more Americans opposed his seeking re-election in 2024 than were opposed to his predecessor, Donald Trump. On Sunday, fresh polling data from USA Today and Suffolk University revealed that Biden's approval rating had dropped to a new low. It also highlighted that Republicans are now ahead of Democrats in the polls ahead of the midterm elections in 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Vaccination Mandates Head to Court, Testing Biden

Covid-19 vaccination mandates continue to test the balance among federal, state and corporate powers — and the rights of individuals — during an emergency. They’re also testing, inevitably, how communities and the country define “emergencies” — a more subjective standard legislatures will have to do a better job of clarifying before the next public health crisis because courts alone won’t provide a long-term solution.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy