IBM and NeuReality Team Up to Build the Next Generation of AI Inference Platforms

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNov. 3, 2021 — IBM and NeuReality, an Israeli AI systems and semiconductor company, have signed an agreement to develop the next generation of high-performance AI inference platforms that will deliver disruptive cost and power consumption improvements for deep learning use cases. IBM and NeuReality will enable critical sectors such as...

www.hpcwire.com

HPCwire

NERSC Seeking Quantum Information Science Research Proposals for Perlmutter Supercomputer

Nov. 10, 2021 — NERSC is seeking proposals to conduct research using NERSC’s Perlmutter supercomputer in the area of quantum information science. All areas of quantum information science are encouraged to apply, including but not limited to, quantum simulation of materials and chemical systems, algorithms for compilation of quantum circuits, error mitigation for quantum computing, and development/testing of hybrid quantum-classical algorithms. Proposals that demonstrate a plan to take advantage of the salient features of Perlmutter (e.g. 6,000+ NVIDIA A100 GPUs, all-flash scratch file system) will be given preference, as will projects that can show a strong benefit to current or future DOE Office of Science research objectives or society at large. The cuQuantum library from Nvidia will be available for both state vector and tensor network simulation on the GPUs, as well as other relevant software. Successful applicants will be able to partner with NERSC and vendor staff on topics such as utilizing GPUs or optimizing your workflow (please contact us for more information).
BERKELEY, CA
aithority.com

Lucata Launches Next Generation Computing Platform That Shatters the Performance Limits of Conventional Computers for Graph Analytics

Lucata, provider of a next generation server platform for accelerating and scaling graph analytics, AI and machine learning (ML), announced it has launched the Lucata Pathfinder server and a customized version of GraphBLAS for the Lucata platform. Performance benchmarks demonstrate the unmatched performance and scalability improvements of the Lucata platform, which enables users to run faster analytics on larger graphs than is possible with conventional computing technologies. The Lucata platform affordably fills the gap between the performance and scalability of conventional servers and the capabilities of supercomputers for Big Data graph analytics. A single rack of Pathfinder chassis provides the same full Breadth-First Search (BFS) performance as over 1,000 Intel® Xeon® processors, while using 1/10th the power of a comparable Xeon-based system.
SOFTWARE
HPCwire

On the Eve of Exascale, Argonne Lab Turns to Altair PBS Pro After 20+Years of Rolling Their Own Workload Manager

It was with a hint of nostalgia that Argonne Lab’s Bill Allcock described the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility’s (ALCF) decision to switch to a commercially-supported workload management suite after 20+ years spent developing and using ALCF’s custom workload manager, Cobalt. Argonne National Laboratory announced today that it is deploying Altair PBS Professional across the organization’s HPC systems and clusters.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ibm Cloud#Hybrid Cloud#Cloud Infrastructure#Ibm Research#Neureality Team Up To#Israeli#Fpga#Nr1 P#Digital Ai#Sdk
HPCwire

Red Hat Announces General Availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 10, 2021 — Red Hat, Inc., a leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5, the latest version of a leading enterprise Linux platform. Red Hat Enterprise Linux offers a common, open operating system that extends across clouds, traditional datacenter operations and out to the edge. The platform enables IT teams to lean on existing skills while they use new and expanded capabilities to build the transformative applications and services required by their business, regardless of where these workloads may ultimately live.
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

Agnostiq Selects Pennylane to Develop Quantum Platform for Finance

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 — Agnostiq partners with Xanadu to build products on top of Xanadu’s open-source software, PennyLane, to solve and address financial problems using advanced computing technologies. PennyLane provides a powerful and pioneering differentiable programming approach to quantum computing. It seamlessly integrates classical machine learning libraries with quantum hardware and simulators, giving users the power to train quantum computers the same way as neural networks.
COMPUTERS
Washington Post

General Electric will split into three public companies

General Electric, one of the most storied brands in corporate America, will split into three stand-alone companies focused on health care, energy and aviation. Long a symbol of American ingenuity, the industrial powerhouse has put its stamp on everything from plane engines to lightbulbs. The transformation of the nearly 130-year-old conglomerate, which traces its lineage to Thomas Edison, comes after years of shedding assets to ease its massive debt load and as it attempts to redefine itself in a business landscape dominated by tech titans.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Klaxoon Launches Next-Generation Meetings Workshop Platform for Hybrid Work, Based on More Than 10 Million Hosted Workshops

Seeking to revolutionize remote, in-person and hybrid meetings, company expands in the U.S. with CEO and key executives. Klaxoon, the workshop collaboration company, today announced the preview of the world’s first all-in-one virtual collaborative meeting workshop platform that enables organizations to seamlessly blend in-person and remote work with asynchronous, persistent, and flexible platforms. Klaxoon is the first cloud workshop platform that brings together previously disparate functions into one cohesive platform to support today’s hybrid work including a virtual whiteboard, surveys, memos, along with video and audio.
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Standard AI acquires ThirdEye and teams up to bolster autonomous checkout tech

San Francisco-headquartered Standard AI, a startup providing autonomous checkout technology for the retail industry, today announced it has completed the acquisition and hiring of the London-based computer vision startup ThirdEye Labs. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in 2017, Standard enables retailers to set up a cashier-free...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crowdfundinsider.com

Market Data Admin Platform, DataBP, Teams Up with Singapore Exchange

the market data administration platform and service provider for exchanges, index and data providers, has announced that it is teaming up with the Singapore Exchange (SGX). SGX is reportedly joining a community of exchanges that will be leveraging DataBP’s platform and managed services to streamline the administration of market data.
MARKETS
HPCwire

DDN Advances Powerful Enterprise AI Breakthroughs with Its Latest AI Storage Platform

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 — DDN, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management solutions, today announced the latest addition to its powerful A3I solutions, the AI400X2, which delivers twice the performance of the previous generation appliance in the same footprint, furthering A3I performance leadership among AI data systems. Additional performance and usability enhancements introduced with the AI400X2 include Hot Node integration and a streamlined intelligent user interface to accelerate and simplify enterprise IT operations.
SOFTWARE
HPCwire

NVIDIA Sets Record for Quantum Computing Simulation with cuQuantum

Nov. 9, 2021 — In the emerging world of quantum computing, NVIDIA just broke a record with big impact, and it’s making its software available so anyone can do this work. Quantum computing will propel a new wave of advances in climate research, drug discovery, finance and more. By simulating tomorrow’s quantum computers on today’s classical systems, researchers can develop and test quantum algorithms more quickly and at scales not otherwise possible.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

NVIDIA Announces Major Updates To Triton Inference Server As 25,000+ Companies Worldwide Deploy NVIDIA AI Inference

Capital One, Microsoft, Samsung Medison, Siemens Energy, Snap Among Industry Leaders Worldwide Using Platform. NVIDIA announced major updates to its AI inference platform, which is now being used by Capital One, Microsoft, Samsung Medison, Siemens Energy and Snap, among its 25,000+ customers. The updates include new capabilities in the open...
SOFTWARE
HPCwire

NVIDIA Launches New, Updated Accelerated Computing Libraries

Nov. 9, 2021 — NVIDIA has introduced 65 new and updated software development kits — including libraries, code samples and guides — that bring improved features and capabilities to data scientists, researchers, students and developers who are pushing the frontiers of a broad range of computing challenges. The additions, announced...
SOFTWARE
HPCwire

NVIDIA Quantum-2 Takes Supercomputing to New Heights, Into the Cloud

Nov. 9, 2021 — NVIDIA today announced NVIDIA Quantum-2, the next generation of its InfiniBand networking platform, which offers the extreme performance, broad accessibility and strong security needed by cloud computing providers and supercomputing centers. The most advanced end-to-end networking platform ever built, NVIDIA Quantum-2 is a 400Gbps InfiniBand networking...
SOFTWARE
Council on Foreign Relations

AI Code Generation and its Implications for Cybersecurity

The endless stream of bad news related to cybersecurity leads one to question whether it is possible to secure software at the pace it is developed. Yet, progress in the fields of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) may eventually help us produce more secure code. Hardware and algorithm advancements have enabled ever larger models with billions of parameters unlocking novel applications in numerous fields, from increasing the efficacy of supply chain logistics to supporting autonomous weapons. These same advancements could be applied to cybersecurity, bringing new opportunities and risks that both practitioners and policy makers should consider.
SOFTWARE
techeblog.com

NVIDIA Omniverse Avatar Technology Platform Revealed, Lets Users Generate Interactive AI Avatars

NVIDIA Omniverse Avatar was unveiled today and it’s a technology platform designed to connect the company’s technologies in speech AI, computer vision, natural language understanding, recommendation engines as well as simulation technologies. When users create avatars in the platform, they turn into interactive characters with ray-traced 3D graphics capable of seeing, speaking, conversing, and even understand naturally spoken intent. Read more for a video and additional information.
COMPUTERS

