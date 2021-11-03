CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Denny's Goes All-In On Kitchen Modernization Project

By Suzanne Blake
fsrmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenny’s has had to grapple with the trials and tribulations facing full-service restaurants during a pandemic, of which there were many. Therefore, it might seem an unusual time to invest in a kitchen modernization project of scale. But Denny’s executives are confident this is the right step forward. The...

www.fsrmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Denny's is upgrading its kitchens chainwide

Denny's is putting new equipment in its kitchens chainwide with the goal of improving its efficiency and its food. "Our bacon is crisper and sausage is more evenly browned," CEO John Miller told analysts during the company's third quarter earnings call on Tuesday. The new equipment package will also allow...
RESTAURANTS
fsrmagazine.com

$200 Million Savory Fund Invests in Hash Kitchen

Savory Fund announced today that it has invested in the popular brunch concept, Hash Kitchen. The Scottsdale-based chain creatively designed around a social dining experience is the latest brand to attract growth capital from Mercato Partners’ $200 million Savory Restaurant Fund, which was formed to back promising emerging restaurant concepts.
RESTAURANTS
localocnews.com

Underwood: The Trouble With Mary’s Kitchen

It all seemed to be going so well in the summer of 2019. Mary’s Kitchen, a daily provider of hot meals to the walk-up homeless of Orange, had just renewed its fourth 5-year license agreement with its property owners, the City of Orange, including a glowing review of the facility by city staff recommending renewal of Mary’s Kitchen’s license through 2024.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
thefallonpost.org

What’s Happening in Kelli’s Kitchen

The ghosts and goblins have completed their annual romp through our dusk-lit neighborhood streets; candy has been gathered and sorted and the shenanigan threat level has returned to normal small-town thresholds. Those who practice have celebrated the solstice and winter has officially begun. All of these annual rites signal the impending arrival of a foodie’s favorite day of celebration--Thanksgiving. While there is an increasing amount of social baggage around the history of Thanksgiving, the celebration of a bountiful harvest is nothing new or unique to America--in fact, celebrations of the end of the growing season are fairly ubiquitous. Gathering together in community, sharing a meal, expressing gratitude for the season that has passed, and marking the start of the rebirth of the year are all worthwhile traditions and are some of my favorite reasons to celebrate.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Equipment#Food Drink
Durant Daily Democrat

Bee’s Kitchen ribbon cutting

Bee’s Kitchen, 305 W. Main St., Suite C, had a ribbon cutting recently from the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce. Located in the heart of Downtown Durant, Bee’s Kitchen provides its …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome to our new...
DURANT, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: All-American Kitchen Sink

Our All-American Kitchen Sink is a world of melty, crunchy, and hearty goodness. It’s a crispy bread boat filled with well, “everything but the kitchen sink.” It’s perfect for feeding a whole gang!. What You’ll Need. 1 loaf Italian bread. 1/3 cup mustard. 1/2 cup brown sugar. 1/4 pound thinly...
RECIPES
cowboysindians.com

Recipe: The Ranch Kitchen’s Holiday Punch

This holiday punch will put you in the festive spirit. You say, “pleased as punch,” but we say, “pretty as punch.” At least that’s what comes to mind when we see this crimson-as-a-cranberry Holiday Punch recipe by The Ranch Kitchen. Plus—it only involves four ingredients! So, what are you waiting for? Grab your best punch bowl and start mixing.
RECIPES
Best Life

The Worst Thing You're Touching at Walmart, Infectious Disease Doc Warns

COVID-19 isn't the only germ lurking around the venues we visit in our daily lives. Colds and flu happen, too—and even though getting hit with one of these ailments may not be especially dangerous, it's still not fun. That's why it's important to be aware—not fearful, but aware—of areas of potential concern when we're out and about. Here, Thomas Russo, MD, a professor and chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo, explains what to know when shopping at Walmart or other big-box retailers. Read on to find out the worst thing you're touching at Walmart.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BobVila

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
CNBC

Did it for the money: This 32-year-old joined the Army for a $300,000 dental school scholarship

Andrew Vo was raised in Huntington Beach, California by his mother, a refugee from Vietnam. "My parents immigrated from Vietnam during the Vietnam War, so we didn't have much growing up. We were considered lower class," he says, humbly comparing his own childhood to that of his mother's, who grew up living in a one-bedroom apartment with 9 brothers and sisters. "My mom literally worked every single day of her life to help support the family, her siblings, because she lost her parents at a very young age during the Vietnam War."
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
yankodesign.com

A hidden induction cooking unit is the best part of this modern, tech-savvy kitchen!

This kitchen’s secret sauce is a flexible, hidden, induction cooktop – and it is flexible! Lapitech, an Italian company, created a cooking system that could be fully concealed under a modern sintered stone kitchen counter! It is activated by a technological cooking mat and the innovative system features an electrothermal part developed in collaboration with the University of Padua. Lapitec Chef was brought to life after years of research and is patented.
ELECTRONICS
Detroit News

Vegan snack bar company Eats All Good opens commercial kitchen in Detroit's Rivertown

A plant-based specialty food company called Eats All Good debuted its commercial kitchen this week in Detroit’s Rivertown District. It’s not just a place to make vegan snack bars flavored with cocoa, coconut, lemon and ginger or oatmeal, chocolate chips and raisins, however. Eats All Good partners with Alternatives for Girls to employ homeless and at-risk women in the Detroit area.
DETROIT, MI
Benzinga

$60M Goes Missing In Dog-Themed DeFi Project's Token Sale

Investors pooled in around $60 million to a newly-launched crypto project’s token sale, but the funds appear to have disappeared overnight. What Happened: AnubisDAO is a dog-themed DeFi project inspired by the Egyptian god of death, Anubis. The project’s token sale on Oct. 28 saw investors pool 13,556.36 ETH worth $60 million in return for Anubis Tokens (CRYPTO: ANKH).
PETS
fsrmagazine.com

Friendly's Adds Items to Kids Menu

Move over chicken fingers and fries, Friendly’s Restaurants are giving their pint-sized patrons some tasty new entrees to feast on. Starting November 8th, the beloved restaurant chain will add three new kid’s meals to the menu. From the deliciously fun Taco Pocket to the tasty Green Machine salad, the new entrees will be chock full of fresh ingredients ready to please even the littlest palates. These new meals join some of Friendly’s long-time favorite kid meals, including the Double Sliders, Mini Mozzarella Sticks and Mac and Frank.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy