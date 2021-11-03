Denny's Goes All-In On Kitchen Modernization Project

The ghosts and goblins have completed their annual romp through our dusk-lit neighborhood streets; candy has been gathered and sorted and the shenanigan threat level has returned to normal small-town thresholds. Those who practice have celebrated the solstice and winter has officially begun. All of these annual rites signal the impending arrival of a foodie’s favorite day of celebration--Thanksgiving. While there is an increasing amount of social baggage around the history of Thanksgiving, the celebration of a bountiful harvest is nothing new or unique to America--in fact, celebrations of the end of the growing season are fairly ubiquitous. Gathering together in community, sharing a meal, expressing gratitude for the season that has passed, and marking the start of the rebirth of the year are all worthwhile traditions and are some of my favorite reasons to celebrate.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO