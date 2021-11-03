CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Predicting when an adolescent will become suicidal

 6 days ago

Researchers from Brigham Young University, Johns Hopkins and Harvard have created an algorithm that can predict suicidal thoughts and behavior among adolescents with 91% accuracy. The researchers outline their machine learning approach in an article published today in PLOS ONE, where they also detail risk factors that are leading...

