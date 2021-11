Southlake is not what it used to be, but it is still one of the best cities in North Texas. Southlake has beautiful homes, a great school district, and a lot of rich people who use their zip code as a status symbol. It is located 30 minutes from Dallas, and it is known for its great football team that brought a lot of joy and agony to the city.

