Area mayors win reelection

TRIAD — Area mayors who faced reelection challenges all prevailed on Tuesday, but the picture for other incumbents in municipal races was mixed.

Thomasville Mayor Raleigh York Jr. overcame a challenge by City Councilman Joe Leonard, 1,039 to 727. York was first elected in 2015.

With Leonard giving up his council seat to try for mayor, and three other incumbents choosing not to run for reelection, only three incumbents of the seven whose terms are expiring will return to the board: D. Hunter Thrift, Ronald S. Bratton and Wendy Bryant Sellars. They will be joined by Jeannette Shepherd, Doug Hunt, Lisa Shell and Payton Williams.

Thrift was the youngest councilman ever elected in Thomasville in 2019, when he was 22.

In Trinity, Richard McNabb was elected to his first full term in office after being appointed mayor in January in the wake of the death of former Mayor Jesse Hill. McNabb defeated Veronica “Vickee” Armstrong, 451 to 193.

Trinity voters turned away both City Council incumbents who were running. In Ward 2, former councilman Ed Lohr defeated incumbent Steve Lawing, and in Ward 4 Robbie Walker led the field of four candidates, including incumbent Don Payne.

Voters in Jamestown chose to stick with all of the incumbents appearing on their ballots as Lynn Montgomery won a third term as mayor and all four Town Council incumbents also were reelected.

Montgomery faced Robert Edward Frederick in a rematch of the 2019 mayoral race and slightly improved her performance. She won 529 votes, or 73.17%, up from the 71% she won in 2019, according to complete but unofficial returns.

Martha Stafford Wolfe was the top vote-getter among the council candidates, followed by Rebecca Mann Rayborn, Lawrence C. Straughn and John L. Capes.

In the northern Davidson County town of Midway, no one filed to challenge council incumbents Jackie Edwards, Keith A. Leonard and Robin S. Moon.

Wallburg Mayor Allen Todd also ran unopposed, as did councilmen Zane Hedgecock and Steve Yokeley.

Kernersville voters rewarded Mayor Dawn Morgan with a seventh term in office. She received 1,996 votes to challenger Jenny Ingram Fulton’s 1,136.

Fulton had been a member of the Kernersville Board of Aldermen, so she will be replaced on the board, which saw only two incumbents win reelection: Joe Pinnix and Chris Thompson. They will be joined by Bill Apple, John Barrow and James “J.R. Gorham.

High Point mayoral and council races will take place in 2023 on a new schedule of four-year terms, while Archdale is among a handful of North Carolina cities and towns holding local elections in even-numbered years, meaning its next contests will take place in 2022.