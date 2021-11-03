Limited supply of free pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children Ages 5-11 available at select Hy-Vee Pharmacies

RALEIGH — Children ages 5 to 11 can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a lower dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children in this age group, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend all children 5 to 11 get the vaccine to protect against serious illness and help keep them healthy.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO