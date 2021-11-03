CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Limited supply of free pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children Ages 5-11 available at select Hy-Vee Pharmacies

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 7 days ago

Hy-Vee, Inc. announces that select Hy-Vee pharmacy locations are now administering free Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5-11 without a prescription, per the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for this age group. Due to limited supply,...

www.kttn.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Hy-Vee to administer Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the FDA and CDC’s recent approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages five to eleven, Hy-Vee announced that select Hy-Vee pharmacy locations are now administering free Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to children in that age group. Due to limited supply, these vaccines are...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
WAPT

Kids ages 5-11 able to receive Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine after FDA approval

JACKSON, Miss. — Over the weekend, Pfizer began to ship millions of pediatric COVID-19 shots to doctors' offices and pharmacies. By Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention granted access to thePfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11 years old. The approval means 28 million kids eligible for vaccination. The...
wvu.edu

WVU to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for young children as CDC authorizes Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11

Following authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Food and Drug Administration, WVU will host a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics for this age group in partnership with the Monongalia County Health Department in the WVU Student Recreation Center (lower gym).
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Online Pharmacies#Hy Vee Pharmacies#Hy Vee Inc#Medicaid
My Daily Record.com

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine now available for ages 5-11

RALEIGH — Children ages 5 to 11 can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a lower dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children in this age group, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend all children 5 to 11 get the vaccine to protect against serious illness and help keep them healthy.
RALEIGH, NC
local21news.com

Weis instore pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccines for ages 5-11

Some Weis in-store pharmacies will begin to offer the Pfizer-BioNTech children’s COVID-19 vaccine beginning Friday. “We’ve placed a large order for the new Pfizer-BioNTech children’s vaccine and hope to begin immunizing on Friday in some of our pharmacies (listed below),” said Rick Seipp, Weis Markets’ Vice President of Pharmacy. “By November 10, we plan to offer the children’s doses in all 132 of our in-store pharmacies.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon children ages 5 through 11 expected to become eligible for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines; Doses expected to be available this week

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted 14-0 to recommend the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 5- through 11-year-old children today. Once the approval process is complete, an estimated 330,000 children across Oregon will be eligible to receive the vaccine. This afternoon, Oregon Health...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kttn.com

Grundy County Health Department to hold Pfizer vaccine clinic for children

The Grundy County Health Department will hold a Pfizer vaccine clinic for children aged 5-11 on Tuesday, November 30, 2-4 pm. The vaccine is a 2-dose series; the second dose is given 21 days after the initial dose. A second dose clinic is planned for December. The Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11 is a smaller dosage than what is recommended for adults and older children.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
KFOX 14

Walgreens to provide Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages 5-11 at select stores

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Walgreens will begin administering Pfizer's COVID-19 for kids ages 5-11 at select stores nationwide. The store will begin administering the vaccine on Saturday. Beginning Wednesday, parents or legal guardians can schedule an appointment by visiting Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, the Walgreens app or calling 1-800-Walgreens. Additional appointments will...
EL PASO, TX
kttn.com

Two area health departments report on new COVID-19 cases; one health department to hold vaccine clinic for kids

The Grundy County Health Department reports 17 new COVID-19 cases since October 28th. There are 1,792 total cases, and 14 cases are active. The Sullivan County Health Department November 8th confirmed three additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,276. The number of active cases went down by four from November 5 to six cases. As of November 7, 38.1% of the Sullivan County population had completed COVID-19 vaccination.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
Spotlight News

CVS Health to carry pediatric COVID-19 vax

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health announced last Wednesday that select CVS Pharmacy locations will be offering a two-dose primary series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 years of age. The pharmacy chain stated the service on Sunday, Nov. 7. This follows authorization of the vaccine by the Centers for […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy