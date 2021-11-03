Big GOP energy

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, Glenn Youngkin became the first Republican to be elected governor of Virginia since 2009. For Democrats, the race took on new national significance, with many seeing the results as a reflection of where the country stands nearly a year into Joe Biden’s presidency. But it wasn’t just...

Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Biden-Harris approval ratings mark beginning of political disaster for Dems

The Democratic Party defeat last Tuesday was followed by an even more ominous report on the job approval of the two leading Democrats. Recall, last week, Democrats lost Virginia in a remarkable sweep. They lost Assembly and Senate seats in New Jersey – and almost lost the governorship. A Republican was elected city attorney in Seattle (that’s right, Seattle). They lost a Texas state legislative seat in a district that is 73% Latino. Republicans swept to victory in Long Island, while New York voters rejected three different Democratic referenda to make elections less secure.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Republicans aren’t ready for Trump-style ‘fraud’ claims in GOP primaries

Douglas Heye, a former Republican National Committee communications director, was deputy chief of staff to former House majority leader Eric Cantor. Months after the electoral college vote was certified and Joe Biden inaugurated, Republicans are still being forced to look backward to 2020. Attempts by Donald Trump’s acolytes to audit or overturn results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Texas and Wisconsin continue, and the former president urges these on — calling last year’s free and fair elections an insurrection and the storming of the Capitol by his supporters a peaceful protest. Meanwhile, a similar thing has happened in at least one 2021 election: While former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has urged Republicans to accept reality and move forward, unsuccessful New Jersey GOP gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli was still refusing to concede a week after a race that every news organization had called for his opponent.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

How Va. Gov.-elect Youngkin won more of the evangelical vote than Trump did

With his signature fleece vests and suburban dad appeal, Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin spent the final weeks of his campaign laser-focused on an issue that has long animated White evangelicals: public education. For decades, White evangelicals have gotten riled up over issues ranging from evolution to desegregation to prayer in...
VIRGINIA STATE
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Virginia GOP targets clean energy law, but options for rollback are limited

Newly emboldened Virginia Republicans are vowing to roll back the state’s landmark clean energy reforms enacted by Democrats over the last two years. Virginia voters last week elected Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin as governor and a Republican majority in the House of Delegates, ending two years of unilateral Democratic control during which the state committed to joining a regional cap-and-trade program and achieving 100% carbon-free clean power by 2050.
VIRGINIA STATE
KESQ

Chris Christie delivers tough message to Republican audience, saying GOP gains hinge on moving on from 2020

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Las Vegas Sun

Big Lie laid bare again, but will Nevada GOP candidates disavow it?

In the run-up to the Virginia governor’s election on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump and other Republican extremists made a barrage of claims that the election system in the Democratic-controlled state was rigged against GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin. Then Youngkin won. And with that, the lies spun by Trump and...
NEVADA STATE
wtae.com

Big GOP governor's field could grow with Corman announcement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jake Corman, the ranking Republican in Pennsylvania's state Senate who is widely expected to run for governor in next year's election, has begun inviting donors and others to an announcement next Thursday night. (Related video above: Power shift in Westmoreland County as GOP wins major races)
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
cbslocal.com

2021 Gives Pennsylvania GOP More Hope For Big 2022 Election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With Republicans on the cusp of sweeping statewide judicial races in Pennsylvania, the GOP is finding more reasons to smile a year away from a high-stakes election in which voters will pick a new governor and a new U.S. senator. Republicans could be considered favored in both contests next year: the party of the president almost always loses seats in Congress in mid-term elections, and a Republican has always replaced an outgoing Democratic governor in Pennsylvania’s modern political era.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsbug.info

NJ Gov. Murphy ekes out a win, erasing big lead by GOP challenger

Phil Murphy became the first Democrat in more than four decades to win a second term as New Jersey’s governor by the narrowest of margins, stunning Democrats already reeling from a loss in Virginia. The former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive won against Republican Jack Ciattarelli, according to the Associated...
POLITICS

