'Let's Go Brandon' phrase has Northern Virginia roots

At the Talladega Speedway in Florida, Brandon Brown won this year’s Sparks 300 race, the second in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series. People across America have rushed to purchase “Let’s Go Brandon” water bottles, hats, bumper stickers and flags. From Florida to Washington, at sporting events of all kinds, you will hear “Let’s Go, Brandon” shouted in unison from the crowd. You may have seen TikTok’s trending hashtags. At school board meetings, “Lesco Brandon” is signing up to speak. Tesla owners are changing their car horns to proclaim, “Let’s Go, Brandon!” The phrase was the concluding remark of a speech given by one of Florida's representatives in Congress, while other congressmen are donning masks with the slogan.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO