Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl reportedly to miss several games after entering health and safety protocols

KSAT 12
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – Spurs center Jakob Poeltl has been ruled out of San Antonio’s home game against the Mavericks after he was placed in the league’s health and safety protocols, the team...

Jakob Poeltl is at the center of the Spurs’ half-court show

This time last year, Jakob Poeltl’s immediate future in San Antonio felt up in the air. The big man who’d arrived in 2018 as an accessory to the Kawhi Leonard trade was entering restricted free agency, with no certainty around the team’s willingness to match any exorbitant offer sheets he may sign. Centers, especially traditional non-floor spacers like Poeltl, have become the running backs in the NBA, a position that’s seen its value decrease as front offices reallocate resources and plug roster holes with bargain contracts. Combine that with Poeltl’s suboptimal fit alongside LaMarcus Aldridge, and it was fair to wonder if an opportunistic suitor might pry him away.
No rest for Spurs' Jakob Poeltl on defensive end

Tuesday night marked the end of three-game stretch in which Spurs center Jakob Poeltl faced three of the game’s best big men. Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis own a combined 16 All-Star berths, three NBA MVP awards and two league championships. “It...
Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl post career nights as Spurs fall short of the Lakers

The San Antonio Spurs put forth an admirable effort, fighting tooth and nail but ultimately dropping an overtime thriller to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl feasted on a feeble Purple and Gold defense, with the latter scoring a career-high 27 points and the former dishing out a career-high 15 assists.
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl adding scoring to his duties

MILWAUKEE — After Jakob Poeltl’s third season with the Spurs came to an end last May, coach Gregg Popovich sent the Austrian big man into the summer with a one-item to-do list. The object of basketball is to make the ball go in the basket. The Spurs wanted Poeltl to...
Doug Mcdermott
Gregg Popovich
What Jakob Poeltl’s absence means for the Spurs

The Spurs have a huge problem on their hands. Arguably their best player this year, defensive anchor and rapidly improving offensive threat Jakob Poeltl, has entered health and safety protocol and is expected to miss several games. It’s hard to overstate how important Poeltl’s defense, passing, screening, and inside scoring...
With San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl out, guards get into rebounding act

OKLAHOMA CITY — There was a time, a few years ago, when Spurs coach Gregg Popovich might have been surprised when his point guard had a big rebounding night. When it comes to Dejounte Murray, Popovich isn’t surprised anymore. “Some people, if they get a rebound it’s a miracle,” Popovich...
Charles Barkley sounds off on Kyrie Irving vaccine decision: ‘You don’t get the vaccine for yourself. You get it for other people.’

NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley never holds back. On the opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season, he had a strong message for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. Irving was absent from the Nets’ season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks because of his decision to remain unvaccinated — he is not allowed to play home or away games with the team. Irving isn’t allowed to play home games because of New York’s vaccine mandate, and the Nets decided altogether to keep him out of games until he’s eligible to play in all of them.
Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
LeBron James defends Dwyane Wade’s son after he’s drafted by G-League

LeBron James ordered the haters of Dwyane Wade and his son Zaire to fall back after the younger Wade was drafted by a G-League team last week. D-Wade, a retired Miami Heat legend who now co-owns the Utah Jazz, may have been instrumental in the drafting of eldest son into the Jazz’s minor league squad, the Salt Lake City Stars, on Oct. 23, 2021. And folks have a serious problem with that.
NBA Announces Fine For Kevin Durant

Frustrations boiled over for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets during the Pacers game on Friday night. Late in the third quarter with the Nets leading 71-67, Durant led a fast break before he was fouled by Pacers guard T.J. McConnell. Durant almost immediately threw the ball into the stands out of frustration and was issued a technical foul, as a result.
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott reveals severity of injury after loss to Broncos

During their blowout loss at home on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys saw star running back Ezekiel Elliott battle through an injury to his leg that resulted in him having a significant limp during the game. After the game, Elliott said that it was a previous injury he had been battling and it was agitated on Sunday.
Here's what 76ers want in any Ben Simmons trade with Celtics, per report

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to find a trade partner for star point guard Ben Simmons. Simmons has not played in a game for the Sixers over the first few weeks of the season. It's clear he doesn't want to play for Philly anymore, but so far the team has dug in and shown no willingness to take just any deal.
The unique skillset Gary Payton II gives the Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO — First things first: the dunk contest is probably not in Gary Payton II’s future. “I’m an in-game dunker,” said Payton, who at 6-2 is shorter than all but one player on the Warriors’ roster yet has emerged as the team’s preeminent threat above the rim. “I don’t have too many tricks like the young guys have these days.”
