Rolling Loud Brought the Hip-Hop Fix New York Needed

Rolling Loud New York City kicked off this weekend!. 50 Cent was a headliner and had a dope performance. He brought out two surprise guests, A Boogie and DaBaby. After the surprise guests, 50 came back on stage in true Fif fashion. As reported on Hip Hop DX, 50 took off his leather tracksuit outfit and put on a metallic vest and matching pants. Then he tossed the gray jacket into the stands. This was when he dissed Diddy. 50 blamed his stylist for the fit and said he didn’t like it because it reminded him of Diddy. Fif said, “You know why I threw that jacket. It made me look like Puffy.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO