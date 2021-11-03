Rolling Loud Brought the Hip-Hop Fix New York Needed

The day is here: Rolling Loud festival makes landfall in New York at Citi Field tonight, and will be the first time when it happens for 3 days. This marks Rolling Loud’s second venture in the birthplace of Hip-Hop and this time, it’s headlined by 50 Cent on Thursday, J. Cole on Friday and Travis Scott on Saturday. The festival also features performances from like Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, Polo G, and Lil Durk, as well as a few New York artists, including Bobby Shmurda, Joey Bada$$, A$AP Ferg, The Diplomats, Action Bronson, Young M.A., J.I., Sheck Wes, Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow, Bizzy Banks, and many more.
