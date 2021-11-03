Beyoncé Followed Jay-Z on Instagram

Jay-Z has come out in defense of Dave Chappelle amid the backlash he’s facing in the wake of his recent Netflix special The Closer, deeming the comedian “super brave” and a “genius” during a live group chat on Twitter Spaces this past Friday (Nov. 5). “I think that Dave is super brave and super genius,” said Hov of his friend and “Threats” collaborator. “If you spend time with him, he’s brilliant.” Referring to Chappelle’s comedy as “true art,” he continued, adding, “But I think that what happens with true art is it has to cause conversation. And, you know, sometimes it’s...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO