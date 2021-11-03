CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé Followed Jay-Z on Instagram

By Matt Moen
Cover picture for the articleAnd as quickly as it came, it is once again already gone. The day after rejoining the social media platform, Jay-Z has deleted his Instagram. The rapper hasn't given any reason behind his sudden departure or whether or not...

Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Of Course There's a Subtle Tribute to Beyoncé and JAY-Z in The Harder They Fall

Netflix's The Harder They Fall is the gift that keeps on giving! On Nov. 3, the streaming service dropped a YouTube video in which part of the star-studded cast, including Regina King and Idris Elba, reveal some stunning hidden details that viewers likely missed when they watched the Western film. In the clip, director Jeymes Samuel explains the special meaning behind the Carter & Carter general store that appears throughout the town of Redwood, sharing that he drew inspiration from a couple of, ahem, A-list friends.
CELEBRITIES
Jay Z
Variety

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Turn Heads at ‘The Harder They Fall’ LA Premiere with Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Jeymes Samuel

Variety cover star Jeymes Samuel could not have been more ready for his big moment. The writer, director, producer and composer was suited and booted as he stepped onto the bright blue carpet for the Los Angeles launch of his wild Western “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday night at the Shrine Auditorium. Since the movie presents a fresh take on the dusty genre, the dress code was super fly. Samuel, stars Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Deon Cole, and the film’s producer Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter went for an “all Black everything” moment, all showing up swagged-out in head to toe...
MOVIES
papermag.com

Joe Goldberg From 'Y​ou' Is Obsessed With Cardi B

It looks like Joe Goldberg from Netflix's original thriller series You has found his latest obsession: Cardi B. The "Up" rapper shared on Twitter that she got a surprise package on Thursday from the fictional serial killer. She tweeted, "How Joe found my new house address?" along with a photo of a hat with the words "Hello, you..." embroidered on it. And it came with a creepy letter that was absolutely on point.
CELEBRITIES
michiganchronicle.com

Wale Recalls The Time He Embarrassed Himself In Front Of Jay-Z And Beyoncé

With more than a decade of incredible albums, mixtapes and singles, Wale has cemented himself as one of the greatest writers to ever pick up a microphone and rap over a beat. Along his journey to success, he’s rhymed alongside J. Cole, earned a co-sign from Rick Ross and inspired a new generation of artists in Washington, D.C. Through it all, the Washington, D.C. native has maintained an honest and relatable nature that is refreshing. In a recent interview, the Grammy-winner put that charm on full display.
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

Jay- Z Is Now On Instagram

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) (CNN) — HOV is officially on the gram. Jay-Z, who is well recognized for not being very active on social media,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
papermag.com

The Fashion Illustrator Who Counts Beyoncé and Jacquemus as Fans

When illustrator Ruben Baghdasaryan was learning the choreography to Beyoncé's "Crazy In Love" as a child, he could have never imagined that years later, he would be working alongside the singer to craft her merchandise line. Over the past four years, he done far more than become a celebrated member...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Calls Out Jay-Z For Being "Selfish" While Making "Watch The Throne"

Kanye West says that Jay-Z was "selfish" while the two were making Watch The Throne, during his recent appearance on the Drink Champs podcast with N.O.R.E and DJ EFN. West says that Jay refused to put his track, "Holy Grail," on Watch the Throne, despite West already putting forth multiple of his own songs for the project. Jay went on to use "Holy Grail" on his following album, Magna Carta Holy Grail.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's mysterious New Orleans mansion now for sale

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have officially deemed their New Orleans home replaceable. The 13,300 square-foot historic mansion known as La Casa de Castille linked to the couple is on the real estate market for $4.45 million. But all does not seem right in the former church-turned-ballet-school-turned-mansion. The home's Zillow listing directs...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Vibe

Jay-Z Defends Dave Chappelle Amid ‘The Closer’ Controversy

Jay-Z has come out in defense of Dave Chappelle amid the backlash he’s facing in the wake of his recent Netflix special The Closer, deeming the comedian “super brave” and a “genius” during a live group chat on Twitter Spaces this past Friday (Nov. 5). “I think that Dave is super brave and super genius,” said Hov of his friend and “Threats” collaborator. “If you spend time with him, he’s brilliant.” Referring to Chappelle’s comedy as “true art,” he continued, adding, “But I think that what happens with true art is it has to cause conversation. And, you know, sometimes it’s...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hiphollywood.com

Darius McCrary Engaged To Rick James’ Ex-Wife

Darius McCrary has been in the news as of late. Last week the former “Family Matters” star revealed he’s engaged after photos and videos posted by trans reality star Sidney Starr went viral. Folks online quickly thought the two were a couple, but according to McCrary they’re just friends. He said as much in a video with his TV mom Jo Marie Payton and also said he’s got a fiancé.
RELATIONSHIPS
extratv

Kanye West Goes Public with Reported GF — She’s Half His Age

After a rumored summer romance with Irina Shayk, it looks like Kanye West is moving on with a new woman!. Photographer Shane Zisk snapped a pic of West, 44, sitting courtside with 22-year-old model Vinetria at his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis. Page Six reports Kanye and Vinteria...
CELEBRITIES

