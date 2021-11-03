CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Dow Transports' Breakout to New Highs Indicates More Gains Ahead, Strategist Says

By Lizzy Gurdus, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransportation stocks could be setting up for another leg higher, one strategist says. The Dow Jones Transportation Average fell by about 1% on Wednesday after hitting new highs in the prior trading session. The group is up more than 17% in the past month, helped in part by Tuesday's short squeeze...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite drift higher early Tuesday but Dow under pressure

U.S. stock indexes opened mixed Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite aiming to extend lengthy winning streaks, while the Dow dipped at the start of trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% at 36,368, while the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% at 4,704, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2% at 16,019. On Monday, the S&P 500 scored its the eighth straight gain, its longest winning streak since April 2019 and its longest string of record closes since 1997. The Nasdaq Composite produced, on Monday, notched its 11th straight gain, which marked its longest stretch of advances since December of 2019. Trading for equity markets on Tuesday come after a report on wholesale inflation, the October producer price index, rose 0.6%, in line with expectations. The pace of wholesale inflation over the past 12 months was flat at 8.6%, but marking the highest level since the index was reconfigured in 2009, and likely one of the highest readings since the early 1980s. In corporate action, shares of General Electric Co. were up after the industrial conglomerate announced plans to split into three publicly traded companies.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 skids lower Tuesday and misses longest streak of record closes in 66 years as Tesla's stock tumbles 12%

U.S. stock benchmarks headed solidly lower Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite halting lengthy win streaks that had been a feature of a stock market that appeared to levitate off optimism around third-quarter earnings, despite lingering concerns about out-of-control inflation that have been amplified by supply-chain bottlenecks heading into the holiday season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 112 points, or 0.3%, to 36,320, while the S&P 500 index ended down 0.4% at 4,685, marking its first decline in nine sessions and narrowly missing its longest string of record closes, nine straight all-time highs, since...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Transports#Avis#Cnbc#Trading Nation#New Street Advisors Group#Ups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NBC Philadelphia

More Than Half of Semiconductor Stocks Are at Highs. Watch This One, Piper Sandler Says

Semis stocks are coming off their best week in a year. The SMH semiconductor ETF — which tracks major names such as AMD, Nvidia and Intel — closed last week up roughly 9%. That was its best weekly gain since last November. The ETF added another 1.5% on Monday. More than half that ETF hit 52-week highs either Friday or Monday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 logs longest series of records since 1997 and Russell 2000 ends at all-time high to join stock market's record rally

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday notched a round of records to start the second full week of trading in November. The Dow Jones Industrial Average [: DJIA] closed up 0.3% at around 36,432, to finish at a record high. The S&P 500 index ended up less than 0.1% at 4,701, but enough for its eighth straight record close and the eight straight gain, marking the longest series of all-time highs since 1997, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished up less than 0.1% but it was enough for the technology-laden index to register its 11th straight gain and the longest such win streak since Dec. 26 of 2019. Meanwhile, the small-capitalization Russell 2000 index ended the session up to mark a record close of its own.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow jumps 64 points on gains for Caterpillar, American Express shares

Shares of Caterpillar and American Express are seeing positive growth Monday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. Shares of Caterpillar (CAT) and American Express (AXP) are contributing to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 64 points, or 0.2%, higher. Caterpillar's shares have climbed $7.39 (3.6%) while those of American Express are up $3.24 (1.8%), combining for an approximately 70-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Goldman Sachs (GS) Dow Inc. (DOW) and Visa (V) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.28% higher to $336.99 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,701.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. Microsoft Corp. closed $1.80 below its 52-week high ($338.79), which the company reached on November 5th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 0.74% to $338.62 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.07% to 15,982.36 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $45.71 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Hits New High As Stocks Rally On Jobs Data; Earnings Fuel Big Moves

Key market indexes hit new highs Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average leading thanks to big gains from Visa, Disney and Boeing. The Dow Jones industrials rallied 0.5%, the S&P 500 gained 0.3% and the Nasdaq advanced 0.1% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 outperformed, up 1.2%. Volume rose on both major exchanges vs. the same time Thursday.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Dips As These Stocks Weigh; Adobe, Nvidia Fuel Nasdaq To New High

Stocks were mainly higher midday Thursday, as the Nasdaq hit a new high but the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 100 points. The Nasdaq rallied 0.7%, the S&P 500 rose 0.3% and the Dow Jones industrials dipped 0.2% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 gained 0.7%. Volume was mixed, higher on the NYSE but lower on the Nasdaq, vs. the same time Wednesday.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

S&P 500, Nasdaq Nab More Intraday Highs, Dow Falls Triple Digits

Stocks are mixed midday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) down triple digits. Oil prices are weighing on investor sentiment, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) decided to keep production increases in place. Wall Street is also eyeing the Federal Reserve's latest update, after the central bank said it will start tapering its bond-buying program later this month -- an indication of economic strength.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Today Dips, Nasdaq Flat Ahead Of Fed Announcement; CVS Rallies On Earnings; Capri Holdings Nails Breakout

Stocks opened flat to lower Wednesday as investors digested earnings reports and some strong early jobs data, while waiting on an afternoon policy announcement from the Federal Reserve. Earnings news sent CVS Health (CVS) higher in a buy range and U.K.-based Capri Holdings (CPRI) to an early breakout. And Nike (NKE) gained on the Dow Jones today, after expanding its partnership with Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS).
STOCKS
dallassun.com

Technology stocks propel major indices to new all-time highs

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - U.S. stocks were on the move higher again on Wednesday with the Dow Jones, Standard and Poor's 500, and Nasdaq Composite all closing at new record highs. The U.S. Federal Reserve, at its monthly monetary policy meeting, left interest rates unchanged as expected, but disclosed it...
STOCKS
seeitmarket.com

Stock Market Indices Breakout Creates New Major Support Levels

The Federal Reserve has announced it will continue with its tapering plan. However, the Fed will decrease bond-buying by 10 billion per month instead of the previously stated 15 billion. As of now, the program is set to buy 120 billion in bonds per month. This dovish sign creates an...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy