Fulton County elections chief steps down amid criticism and alleged threats

Embattled Fulton County elections director Richard Barron announced Wednesday he is stepping down from his post following a scandal-plagued 2020 election season , a failed firing attempt, and alleged threats against him.

His announcement came one day after election officials in Fulton County said elections ran relatively smoothly.

Though it's unclear what specifically triggered the resignation, Barron has been widely criticized for his handling of the elections.

His job was on the line following a June 2020 primary in which voters waited in line for hours, many of whom never received mail-in ballots after Fulton County's election system was overwhelmed. He was once again in the spotlight in November 2020, when workers were forced to rescan ballots under supervision from both parties.

Former President Donald Trump even named-checked him, calling Barron out for allegedly committing a "crime" while pushing the false narrative that he won the Georgia general election.

Barron acknowledged some of the mistakes he made during the primary but also blamed the GOP-led state for installing new voting machines and providing little help.

An internal audit of Fulton's elections department in August found 10 administrative and fiscal management issues that needed immediate corrective action.

The audit, first obtained and reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution , found a lack of standard operating procedures in the department, inconsistent procurement procedures, untimely payment of invoices, improper payment of services, inadequate safeguarding of assets, and inadequate departmental accountability and oversight of financial transactions.

Barron has also said he's faced personal attacks from voters and blamed election officials for not doing more to stop them.

"I think we have a lot of cowardly election officials who won't let go of the 'Big Lie' because they are scared of their constituents," Barron told CNN . "If they could have stood up, they could have put an end to this a long time ago."

Barron told the news outlet he's faced death threats, including one that talked about "taking me out by hanging or firing squad."

Barron will officially step down at the end of the year.

