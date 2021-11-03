Fly High @RavensEm

Hot take #1: Marquise Brown is a top 10 WR in the NFL right now. Entering this week’s game, Marquise Brown is 6th in the league in receiving yards, tied for 7th in receiving TDs and 16th in receptions. Oh, and this is with a lot of guys around him still having played one more game. Amongst WR, he is also 10th in YAC, 10th in Air yards, 7th in broken tackles and 4th in receptions of 20+ yards. His PFF score is 80.2. He had the drops in the Detroit game but outside of that, he isn’t dropping the ball and he is playing at a very high level. I don’t think he is as talented as Rashod Bateman is going to be but he is really good right now and the team has to start thinking about whether or not they can afford to keep him long term.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO