Fly High @RavensEm

By Guest Blogger
russellstreetreport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial media is often criticized, but it does have its redeeming qualities, particularly when an online community takes shape. Perhaps its members never meet. Maybe some do. Those most gifted at the online exchanges have the ability to connect with you – to reach through the cyber world and become a...

russellstreetreport.com

Comments / 0

russellstreetreport.com

Keeping The Faith

Those are the words of RSR’s Darin McCann and no truer words have ever been spoken. I had the pleasure of watching the game at Tin Roof Broadway in Nashville yesterday with #NashFlock. Awesome people and fans who did their best to keep things positive when things weren’t going the Ravens way. They kept the faith, believing, persevering, remaining hopeful.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Can Hollywood Keep it Going?

Coming off of what may be the best bye week of all time, where they somehow managed to regain the #1 spot in the AFC North without playing a single snap of football, it is once again time for the Ravens to take the field and remind the division why we are the kings of the north!
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

AFC North Will Come Down to BAL/PIT….Again

Hot take #1: Marquise Brown is a top 10 WR in the NFL right now. Entering this week’s game, Marquise Brown is 6th in the league in receiving yards, tied for 7th in receiving TDs and 16th in receptions. Oh, and this is with a lot of guys around him still having played one more game. Amongst WR, he is also 10th in YAC, 10th in Air yards, 7th in broken tackles and 4th in receptions of 20+ yards. His PFF score is 80.2. He had the drops in the Detroit game but outside of that, he isn’t dropping the ball and he is playing at a very high level. I don’t think he is as talented as Rashod Bateman is going to be but he is really good right now and the team has to start thinking about whether or not they can afford to keep him long term.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

The Vikings Are Coming

The Ravens host the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium this Sunday at 1 PM. The Vikings are coming off a loss to the Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium by the score of 20-16 to drop the Vikings to (3-4) on the season. The Ravens are currently listed as 6-point favorites with the over/under set at 49 ½. On the call for FOX are Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst) and Shannon Spake is handling sideline duties. Carl Cheffers crew will handle the officiating. No word yet on what uniforms the Ravens will wear but out of respect for the insane fourth quarter entertainment the last time these two teams met in Baltimore, put me down for the purple jerseys and black pants.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Tom Matte: Baltimore to The Core

Throughout our lives, inevitably, we will meet people who are forces of nature. Their charismatic ways attract us and their innate gregariousness invites you in as if you’ve known them for years despite having just met. Their personalities fill a room and make the immediate surroundings brighter than it was before entering it. Tom Matte was one of those people.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Salute to Service

I’ve never served in the Armed Forces. Admittedly, I’ve never made sacrifices to preserve our nation’s freedoms. I’ve just enjoyed them and that seems a bit selfish. For that I’m sorry. But to the men and women who have sacrificed their time, their sweat, their tears, their blood, I’m forever...
BALTIMORE, MD

