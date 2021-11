Squid Game has taken the world by storm and I am here for it! The world is now full of memes, reactions, and the most amazing cosplays inspired by the K-drama. The show became such a phenomenon that about a month after its release, it became Netflix’s biggest series launch ever! And I can honestly say that it absolutely deserves it. If you haven’t watched it for whatever reason, I absolutely recommend you do so. It is anxiety-inducing and violent, so maybe keep that in mind before you watch it. But if you’re in the right mind, and want to give it a go — I don’t think you’ll regret it!

