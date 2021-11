The significance of Virginia Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears’ victory cannot be overstated. But her victory is significant not only because she is a Black woman and the “first” of her race and gender to hold the office of lieutenant governor in Virginia but also because she has been described as an anti-racist. Ms. Sears does not buy into victimhood that characterizes the Democratic Party’s view of people of color.

2 DAYS AGO