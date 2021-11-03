CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Etsy: Q3 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Etsy their...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For ArcBest

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $111.6 versus the current price of ArcBest at $111.2, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated ArcBest...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Plug Power Q3 Earnings

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Plug Power their estimated earnings by 111.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.09, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $36,933,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Repay Holdings Q3 Earnings

Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Repay Holdings their estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.18, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $23,490,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Inari Medical Q3 Earnings

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inari Medical their estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.11, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $34,201,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga

Recap: MannKind Q3 Earnings

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MannKind their estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.07, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $6,859,000 from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Where Moderna Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $301.75 versus the current price of Moderna at $239.305, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Radius Health

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analysts Bump Up Five9 Price Target Post Q3 Results

Analysts lifted price targets on Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) following Q3 beat and Q4, FY21 Outlook above consensus. Truist analyst Terry Tillman upgraded to Buy from Hold with a Price Target of $210, up from $190, implying a 27% upside. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin raised the PT to $210...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For ContextLogic

Within the last quarter, ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $9.83 versus the current price of ContextLogic at $5.375, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated ContextLogic...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Middleby Clocks 29% Sales Growth In Q3, Misses On Estimates

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ: MIDD) reported third-quarter sales growth of 28.8% year-over-year to $817.55 million, +22.4 on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $825.88 million. Sales by segments: Commercial Foodservice $511.48 million (+37.8% Y/Y), Residential Kitchen $193.39 million (+26.7% Y/Y) and Food Processing $112.67 million (+1.8% Y/Y). Adjusted EPS improved...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Coty

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Coty (NYSE:COTY) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Upstart Shares Are Falling

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) shares are trading lower after the company reported third-quarter earnings results. Upstart Holdings reported quarterly earnings of 60 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 35 cents by 71%. The company reported quarterly sales of $228.00 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $214.90 million by 6%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Hain Celestial Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Reaffirms FY22 Outlook

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 8.8% year-on-year, to $454.9 million, beating the analyst consensus of $442.59 million. Net sales from North America decreased 5% Y/Y, and International sales declined 13%. Adjusted gross margin for the quarter fell 24 basis points Y/Y to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)?

Q Does Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on July 13, 2016. Q. When is Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) reporting earnings?. A. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 10, 2021.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Biolase (BIOL)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Biolase. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.00 on June 12, 2013. Biolase’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 10, 2021. Q. Is Biolase (BIOL) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split for Biolase. Q. What sector and...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why The Trade Desk Shares Continue To Move Higher Today

The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is trading higher Tuesday after several analyst firms maintained bullish ratings on the stock and raised their price targets, respectively, following the company's third-quarter financial results. The Trade Desk reported quarterly earnings of 18 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 15 cents...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
16K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy