New isn’t always better. In the case of business growth, new accounts are good, but they’re not the easiest or most economical way to expand your enterprise technology company’s client roster. In fact, according to long-accepted marketing wisdom, acquiring one new customer is five times more costly than retaining an existing client. Additionally, success rates when selling to current customers are often as high as 70 percent, while the success rate for new prospects averages out somewhere between 5 percent and 20 percent.

